Steelheads Suffer 1-0 Loss in Series Finale vs. Rush
November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Idaho Steelheads News Release
BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (6-6-1-0, 13pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (4-6-1-2, 11pts) Saturday night by a final score of 1-0 in front of 5,286 fans, the seventh sellout crowd of the season. Idaho will hit the road to take on Rapid City next Friday and Saturday night at 7:05 p.m.
The only goal of the game came with 6:11 left in regulation as Billy Constantinou scored a four-on-four tally with a shot from the top of the crease splitting the wickets of Bryan Thomson.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 30-10 in the final 40 minutes of play.
Bryan Thomson made 16 saves on 17 shots in the loss while Connor Murphy made 37 saves for his first career shutout.
BOX SCORE
ICCU Three Stars
1) Connor Murphy (RC)
2) Billy Constantinou (RC)
3) Bryan Thomson (IDH)
GAME NOTES
Idaho and Rapid City both went 0-for-5 on the power-play.
Idaho outshot Rapid City 37-17.
Sam Sternschein (IR), Tomas Sholl (DNP), Blake Swetlikoff, and Slava Demin (INJ), and did not dress for Idaho.
Connor MacEachern led all skaters with six shots.
Watch all Steelheads home games on FloHockey and KTVB 24/7 (Channel 7.2) and listen on the Steelheads flagship station 95.3 FM KTIK The Ticket.
