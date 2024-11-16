Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak Halted at Three

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release







(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits saw their win streak stop at three straight games as the Florida Everblades, led by Carson Gicewicz's hat trick, three shorthanded goals, and a 23-save shutout from Cam Johnson, took an 8-0 win on Saturday afternoon.

Florida took a 6-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play, capitalizing on quick scoring sequences to pull away early. The first three goals came in a 2:10 span, starting with Carson Gicewicz scoring twice in 1:27, potting an awkward bounce off the back wall of the Swamp Rabbits end boards and cashing in on a crossbar rebound on the only Florida power play to double the lead to 2-0 fast. After Gary Haden made it 3-0 at 9:28, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Kyle Mountain called a timeout, and the team pushed back. Florida, however, broke through the energy and cashed in three more times, including a pair of shorthanded goals 23 seconds apart from Oliver Chau and Kyle Betts, to carry a 6-0 at the end of the first period. Dryden McKay was substituted out after 18:14 of the first, stopping eight of 13 shots. Kolby Hay came in relief for the rest of the game in what was his professional debut.

Oliver Chau added a second shorthanded tally in the second and was followed by Gicewicz to complete his hat trick 2:08 apart to balloon the score to 8-0. Cam Johnson hung on for the Everblades in preserving his shutout, stopping six, 10, and seven shots, respectively, to snag a 23-save shutout.

Dryden McKay suffered the defeat, having played in all but two games this season for the Swamp Rabbits (2-3-1-0). Kolby Hay, making his professional debut in relief, stopped 18 of 21 shots in 41:32 of hockey.

The Swamp Rabbits conclude their weekend with a rematch against the Everblades tomorrow afternoon, November 17th. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.