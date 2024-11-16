Americans Make It Four Out Of Five With An Overtime Win

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen Americans News Release







Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-5-1-0), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, won an overtime Thriller on Friday night 3-2 over the Utah Grizzlies (4-4-1-0) in front of 3,102 fans at CUTX Event Center.

After Utah grabbed the early lead, the Americans responded with two unanswered goals. Brayden Watts, with his fifth goal of the season and first of the night tied the score at 1-1 at 16:10 of the opening period.

Spencer Asuchak broke the tie in the second period, scoring his third goal of the season and third in the last four games to make it a 2-1 Allen lead. Utah would tie the score for a second time before the period ended as Bryan Yoon scored his third of the year at 12:59 of the second period. Utah outshot the Americans 20-7 in the middle frame.

After a scoreless third period, the game would go to overtime with the Grizzlies starting on the power play, after Americans forward Brayden Watts was called for hooking at 19:59 of the final period. The Americans killed off the Utah power play with several key saves by Americans starter Dylan Wells during the Grizzlies man advantage.

Grizzlies forward Mick Messner was called for interference at the 4:46 mark of overtime, setting up the Americans game winner on the power play. Kyle Crnkovic set up Brayden Watts for a one-timer from the right circle that was ripped into the Utah net past Grizzlies starter Adam Scheel to lift the Americans to a 3-2 overtime win.

The victory for Allen, was their fourth win in the last five games. Brayden Watts and Kyle Crnkovic both finished the night with three points each. Dylan Wells won his fourth straight start facing 47 shots which tied a season high in shots against.

With the win, the Americans tied Utah with nine points each. The Grizzlies have played one fewer game than the Americans.

The Americans are back home on Saturday night looking for the three-game sweep on Texas Rangers Night at CUTX Event Center.

Three Stars:

1. Allen - B. Watts

2. Allen - D. Wells

3. Utah - A. Scheel

They Said it:

B.J. Adams: "That was a big penalty kill in overtime. We made major adjustments from our previous penalty kill in the third period. Our guys stepped up and did a great job. When we play the way we are capable of playing, you get the results, and it gives you more confidence. We are playing with a lot of confidence right now."

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.