Rush Game Notes: November 16, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(BOISE, Idaho)- The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, has already won the three-game week in Idaho after picking up victories of 5-2 and 4-3. Now, it looks to sweep the Steelheads on the road. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. MST on Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

LAST TIME OUT

Deni Goure scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, then ripped home the overtime winner to give the Rush a 4-3 victory in Boise on Friday. Goure, the Rush's youngest player, carried the puck down the middle of the ice in overtime. The 21-year-old waited for an Idaho defenseman to flash in front of his goaltender, then shot a wrister around his body. The shot whizzed by the right arm of Ben Kraws and delivered the Rush its third consecutive win. Maurizio Colella and Brett Davis scored first period goals for Rapid City, while Matt Radomsky dazzled with a 41-save performance in the win.

WE'RE GOING STREAKING

It takes three for a winning streak, and with its 4-3 overtime victory on Friday, Rapid City is officially streaking. It comes during a particularly difficult portion of the Rush's schedule, too: Kansas City and Idaho were the top two finishers in the Mountain Division last year and are currently two of the top three teams this season.

WIN AND STAY IN

Scott Burt's message over the first month has been clear: you win in the net, you stay in the net. During this active three-game winning streak, all Matt Radomsky has done is go on the hottest stretch of his professional career. Radomsky's 120 saves on 127 shots in the last three games is good for a .945 save percentage, the best of any three-game stretch in his career.

DENI GOAL(S)

Deni Goure continued his impressive week in Idaho with a two-goal performance on Friday. After a two-assist day in the opener, he now has four points in two games and leads the Rush in points with ten. Notably, before Friday night, Goure only had one goal on the season.

FOUR FOR DAVIS

Brett Davis is also putting together his best series as a professional hockey player here in Boise. The second-year Rush forward followed up his Wednesday hat-trick with a goal plus an assist on Friday.

WON THE WEEK

After notching win number one against Kansas City last Saturday, Scott Burt's message was simple: time to start winning weeks. With four points in the bag, the Rush has won a series in Idaho for the first time since November 2019. Where was Burt then? On the Steelheads' bench as their assistant coach!

APPLES FOR JURMO

Ever since the Rush received Joni Jurmo from the Calgary Wranglers last week, he has impressed each time taking the ice. Last night, Jurmo picked up three primary assists. The 6-foot-5 defenseman now has five points in his first five Rush games.

The Rapid City Rush battles the Idaho Steelheads on Friday, November 22 and Saturday, November 23 at The Monument Ice Arena! November 23rd is Star Wars Night. Secure your seats today and be a part of the action. Check out the 2024-25 promotional schedule for a list of all themed nights. Call the Rush front office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com for more information.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.