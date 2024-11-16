Game Day - Game #10 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Trois-Rivieres Lions News Release







TROIS-RIVIÈRES - Our veterans will be in the spotlight on Saturday night at Colisée Vidéotron, while on the ice the (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières will be looking to extend their winning ways with a second victory in two days when the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers are the visitors.

Players to watch for the Lions:

- #7 Jonathan Yantsis: The Lions forward returns to the team after serving the final nine games of his 10-game suspension dating back to late-April. He should add some mustard to the team's offence as he netted two goals in three games last season.

- #18 Xavier Cormier: The Lions' second-highest point-getter, he scored the game winning goal on Friday night. He's scored two game winners so far this season.

- #72 Charles-Antoine Paiement: The forward remains in the hunt for his first goal of the season. He had some terrific opportunities to get off the schneid on Friday night, so it should only be a matter of time.

Players to watch for the Railers:

- #81 Anthony Repaci: The Railers' captain is the team's top point-getter with 10 points in 10 games. He was also named the ECHL's Player of the Week as the result of scoring five goals in two games.

- #18 Matthew Kopperud: The forward has three goals and five assists for eight points in 10 games. One of his goals came against the Lions, an overtime winner when the teams first met this season.

- #11 Jack Randl: The forward is having an excellent start to the season and his professional career as well. In 10 games, he has four goals and four assists for eight points.

There'll be no rest for the weary as the Lions and Railers will also face off against one another on Sunday afternoon, therefore playing two head-to-head games in less than 24 hours.

