Alec Butcher's 100th Career Goal Is Game Winner Over Tahoe
November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
STATELINE, Nev - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated Tahoe 4-1 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday night.
Jaxsen Wiebe knifed through the Knight Monsters' defense before ending Jordan Papirny's 79:12 shutout streak with a five-hole finish, placing the Oilers up 1-0 with 48 seconds remaining in the period.
Bear Hughes leveled the game 1-1 with 3:48 left in the second frame, depositing a scramble in front of Talyn Boyko. Alec Butcher answered 1:24 later, roofing a backhander for his 100th career ECHL goal - the eventual game winner.
Justin Michaelian extended Tulsa's lead to 3-1 9:16 into the third, finishing a net-front feed for Austin Albrecht on the penalty kill, marking the second time this season the pair have linked up for a short-handed goal. Albrecht closed the score 4-1 with a tally of his own with 5:50 left in the game.
Boyko faced 11 shots in all three frames, halting 32 of the total 33 chances enroute to first-star honors.
Tulsa and Tahoe face off for the third-and-final game of this week's series tomorrow, Nov. 16 at Tahoe Blue Event Center at 9 p.m. CT.
--
Alec Butcher's 100th Career Goal Is Game Winner Over Tahoe
