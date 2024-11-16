Alec Butcher's 100th Career Goal Is Game Winner Over Tahoe

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







STATELINE, Nev - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls and powered by Community Care, defeated Tahoe 4-1 at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Friday night.

Jaxsen Wiebe knifed through the Knight Monsters' defense before ending Jordan Papirny's 79:12 shutout streak with a five-hole finish, placing the Oilers up 1-0 with 48 seconds remaining in the period.

Bear Hughes leveled the game 1-1 with 3:48 left in the second frame, depositing a scramble in front of Talyn Boyko. Alec Butcher answered 1:24 later, roofing a backhander for his 100th career ECHL goal - the eventual game winner.

Justin Michaelian extended Tulsa's lead to 3-1 9:16 into the third, finishing a net-front feed for Austin Albrecht on the penalty kill, marking the second time this season the pair have linked up for a short-handed goal. Albrecht closed the score 4-1 with a tally of his own with 5:50 left in the game.

Boyko faced 11 shots in all three frames, halting 32 of the total 33 chances enroute to first-star honors.

Tulsa and Tahoe face off for the third-and-final game of this week's series tomorrow, Nov. 16 at Tahoe Blue Event Center at 9 p.m. CT.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.

--

Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, or "Like" us on Facebook for more information about the Tulsa Oilers

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.