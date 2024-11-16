Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak Halted at Three
November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Greenville Swamp Rabbits News Release
Florida Everblades' Logan Lambdin battles Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Miles Gendron and Max Coyle
(Greenville Swamp Rabbits)
(GREENVILLE, S.C.) - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits saw their win streak stop at three straight games as the Florida Everblades, led by Carson Gicewicz's hat trick, three shorthanded goals, and a 23-save shutout from Cam Johnson, took an 8-0 win on Saturday afternoon.
Florida took a 6-0 lead into the dressing room after 20 minutes of play, capitalizing on quick scoring sequences to pull away early. The first three goals came in a 2:10 span, starting with Carson Gicewicz scoring twice in 1:27, potting an awkward bounce off the back wall of the Swamp Rabbits end boards and cashing in on a crossbar rebound on the only Florida power play to double the lead to 2-0 fast. After Gary Haden made it 3-0 at 9:28, Swamp Rabbits Head Coach Kyle Mountain called a timeout, and the team pushed back. Florida, however, broke through the energy and cashed in three more times, including a pair of shorthanded goals 23 seconds apart from Oliver Chau and Kyle Betts, to carry a 6-0 at the end of the first period. Dryden McKay was substituted out after 18:14 of the first, stopping eight of 13 shots. Kolby Hay came in relief for the rest of the game in what was his professional debut.
Oliver Chau added a second shorthanded tally in the second and was followed by Gicewicz to complete his hat trick 2:08 apart to balloon the score to 8-0. Cam Johnson hung on for the Everblades in preserving his shutout, stopping six, 10, and seven shots, respectively, to snag a 23-save shutout.
Dryden McKay suffered the defeat, having played in all but two games this season for the Swamp Rabbits (2-3-1-0). Kolby Hay, making his professional debut in relief, stopped 18 of 21 shots in 41:32 of hockey.
The Swamp Rabbits conclude their weekend with a rematch against the Everblades tomorrow afternoon, November 17th. Puck drop is slated for 3:05 p.m. EST at Bon Secours Wellness Arena.
Images from this story
|
Florida Everblades' Logan Lambdin battles Greenville Swamp Rabbits' Miles Gendron and Max Coyle
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024
- Railers Mount Historic Comeback Victory Over Lions - Worcester Railers HC
- Nailers Raise the Jolly Roger on Pirates Night - Wheeling Nailers
- Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak Halted at Three - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Fuel Fall 5-2 to Wheeling in Rivalry Matchup - Indy Fuel
- Heartlanders Rack up Fourth Straight Win with Late Goal, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Adirondack's Gosselin Strikes Twice in 4-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- Strong Walleye Offense Leads Toledo to Sweep in Norfolk - Toledo Walleye
- Thunder's Gosselin Strikes Twice in 4-2 Win Over Royals - Adirondack Thunder
- K-Wings Come up Short Against Komets, Finish Week 2-1 - Kalamazoo Wings
- Stingrays Dominate Mariners in 6-1 Showing - South Carolina Stingrays
- Mariners Stung by Stingrays - Maine Mariners
- Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak Halted at Three - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- ECHL Transactions - November 16 - ECHL
- Grizzlies Gameday: Series Finale in Allen - Utah Grizzlies
- Mason Millman Recalled to Providence - Maine Mariners
- ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension - ECHL
- Round Two Tonight at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Game Day - Game #10 Worcester Railers vs. Lions de Trois-Rivières - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- Rush Game Notes: November 16, 2024 at Idaho Steelheads - Rapid City Rush
- 'Clones Hold On, Defeat Bison 2-1 on Home Ice - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Americans Host Utah on Texas Rangers Night in Allen - Allen Americans
- Alec Butcher's 100th Career Goal Is Game Winner Over Tahoe - Tulsa Oilers
- Goure Fires Overtime Winner, Rush Wins Third Straight - Rapid City Rush
- Wilson's 37 Saves Guides Icemen to 4-2 Win Over Atlanta - Jacksonville Icemen
- Americans Make It Four Out Of Five With An Overtime Win - Allen Americans
- Joey Cipollone Scores Twice, But Icemen Double up Gladiators, 4-2 - Atlanta Gladiators
- Tahoe Falters in Game 2 against Tulsa, Loses 4-1 - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- Matt Register Records 500th Career ECHL Point in Overtime Loss, 4-3 - Idaho Steelheads
- Dickman Nets Two in Loss at Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Grizzlies Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Allen - Utah Grizzlies
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greenville Swamp Rabbits Stories
- Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak Halted at Three
- Swamp Rabbits' Win Streak Halted at Three
- Ingham Called up to AHL Ontario
- Swamp Rabbits School Ghost Pirates for Third Straight Win
- Rabbits Recap: November 11th