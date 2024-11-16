Round Two Tonight at Iowa

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder News Release









Wichita Thunder defenseman T.J. Lloyd (left) vs. the Iowa Heartlanders

(Wichita Thunder) Wichita Thunder defenseman T.J. Lloyd (left) vs. the Iowa Heartlanders(Wichita Thunder)

CORALVILLE, IA - The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the NHL's San Jose Sharks, AHL's San Jose Barracuda and powered by Toyota, continues its three-game road trip tonight at 6 p.m. with a rematch against the Iowa Heartlanders.

This is the second meeting of the season between the Thunder and the Heartlanders. All-time, Wichita is 9-5-1 against Iowa and 4-5-1 on the road against the Heartlanders.

Last night, Iowa claimed a 4-2 victory at Xtream Arena. The Thunder never led in the contest and are now winless in their last four. The Heartlanders have won three in a row and six of their last seven.

With the loss, the Thunder drops into a third-place tie in the Mountain Division with Idaho as both teams have 13 points. Iowa is in third place in the Central Division with 13 points.

Michal Stinil is nearing two milestones. He is four away from 200 ECHL games and six points from 200 ECHL points. The fourth-year forward has assists in four-straight games. Stinil is second in the league with 18 points, tied for first with eight goals, tied for second with 10 assists and tied for fourth with 44 shots.

Jay Dickman recorded two power play goals on Friday night. He leads the league with five power play tallies. Dickman recorded his second two-goal outing of the year.

The Thunder power play connected twice while holding the Heartlanders at bay on their three opportunities. Wichita moved up to 10th in the ECHL, operating at 20%. It was also the second game this season that the Thunder scored twice on the power play.

Wichita played on the road last night for just the fourth time this season. The Thunder are 2-2-0 away from INTRUST Bank Arena.

THUNDERBOLTS...Peter Bates is tied for 12th in plus/minus (+8)...Gabriel Carriere is second in saves with 229...Wichita is 5-2-1 when scoring first...Wichita has outscored its opponent 20-15 in the second period...Wichita has outshot its opponent 157-142 in the second period...Wichita is 2-0-0 when leading after one...Wichita is 3-2-1 when outshot by its opponent...

IOWA NOTES - Iowa has won six of its last seven games...Iowa is playing in its first three-in-three of the season this weekend...Matthew Sop is tied for first in rookie scoring with 13 points...TJ Walsh was in training camp with the Thunder and scored his first career goal on Tuesday night at Kansas City...Iowa is first in the league in power play percentage (33.3%)...

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.