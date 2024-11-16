Grizzlies Get a Standings Point in 3-2 OT Loss at Allen

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans got 2 goals and 1 assist from Brayden Watts, including the overtime power play game winner as they defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 on a Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Utah got the first goal of the contest as Adam Berg scored from the right wing in his first shift in his second stint as a Grizzly 3:08 in. Brayden Watts got a centering pass from Andrew Nielsen and scored 16:10 in. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play with Allen outshooting Utah 15 to 8.

Spencer Asuchak gave Allen a 2-1 lead as he scored 2:27 into the second period. Utah got a 5 on 3 power play for 40 seconds 12:22 into the second frame. With 4 seconds left in the 5 on 3 it was Utah's Bryan Yoon scoring from the slot as he picked up his third goal of the season. Derek Daschke got his team leading 7th assist of the year and Cole Gallant extended his assist streak to 3 games. The score remained a 2-2 tie throughout the rest of regulation.

The Grizzlies got a power play for the first 1:59 of overtime but couldn't get one passed Allen goaltender Dylan Wells, who saved 45 of 47. The Americans got a power play 4:46 into overtime as Mick Messner got an interference minor. Brayden Watts won it for Allen on a one-timer from the right circle as he delivered his second of the night and sixth of the season. Watts has the game winning goal in each of the first two games of this three game series.

Utah outshot Allen 47 to 37. The Grizzlies were 1 for 3 on the power play, Allen was 1 for 2.

Former Grizzlies goaltender Trent Miner made his NHL debut with the Colorado Avalanche as he replaced Justus Annunen 1:57 into the second period. Miner stopped 12 of 13 in Colorado's 5-2 loss to Washington. Miner went 39-32-3 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average in three seasons with the Grizzlies. Miner holds the Grizzlies all-time shutout record with 10, including 7 in the 2021-22 season. Miner also had 1 playoff shutout, which came in 2023.

The Grizzlies' road trip continues on Saturday night in Allen at 6:10 pm mountain time. The next home game for the Grizzlies is on Wednesday, November 27 vs Indy. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brayden Watts (Allen) - 2 goals, 1 assist, +2, 6 shots, Overtime GWG.

2. Dylan Wells (Allen) - 45 of 47 saves.

3. Adam Scheel (Utah) - 35 of 38 saves.

