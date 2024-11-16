Grizzlies Gameday: Series Finale in Allen

It's the last of a three-game series at Allen. It's the fifth of nine meetings this season between the clubs. Utah is 1-2-1 vs Allen this season. The Grizzlies are 2-2 at home and 2-2-1 on the road this season.

The Grizzlies have been a high scoring team at Maverik Center as they have 17 goals in 4 home games this season. Utah has the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 66 (7.33 per game). Utah is 6th in the league with 3.44 goals per game. The Grizz are 4th in the 29-team league in shots per game at 35.22.

Grizzlies Captain Gianni Fairbrother has been outstanding vs Allen this season as he has 6 points (4 goals, 2 assists) in 4 games. Dylan Fitze has been outstanding as of late as he has 2 goals and 3 assists in his last 4 games. Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals this season. Grizzlies captain Derek Daschke leads Utah with 7 assists, and he's tied for the club lead with 8 points. Luke Manning has 1 goal and 6 assists this season. Adam Scheel has started 8 of Utah's 9 games this season and has a 4-3-1 record. Mick Messner has had 4 assists in his last 5 games. Cole Gallant has an assist in 3 straight games.

Games This Road Trip

Wednesday, November 13, 2024 - Utah 1 Allen 3 - Gianni Fairbrother scored the game tying goal 12:46 into the third period. Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen 16:30 into the third. Allen outshot Utah 37 to 27. Allen went 1 for 3 on the power play, Utah was 0 for 3.

Friday, November 15, 2024 - Utah 2 Allen 3 (Overtime) - Adam Berg and Bryan Yoon each scored a goal for Utah. Allen got 2 goals and 1 assist from Brayden Watts, including the game winner 6:31 into overtime. Utah outshot Allen 47 to 37. Utah was 1 for 3 on the power play, Allen was 1 for 2. Mick Messner led Utah with 6 shots on goal.

Saturday - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm. Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

Wednesday, November 20, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Thursday, November 21, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Friday, November 22, 2024 - Utah at Wichita. 6:05 pm. INTRUST Bank Arena.

Sunday, November 24, 2024 - Utah at Tulsa. 2:05 pm. BOK Center.

All Times Mountain.

Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000. Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Trent Miner Made NHL Debut with Avalanche

Former Grizzlies goaltender Trent Miner made his National Hockey League debut with the Colorado Avalanche as he entered the game in relief of Justus Annunen. Miner stopped 12 of 13 in the Avalanche's 5-2 loss to the Washington Capitals. Miner went 39-32-3 with a .911 save percentage and a 2.88 goals against average in three seasons with the Grizzlies. Miner holds the Grizzlies' all-time shutout record with 10, including 7 in the 2021-22 season. Miner also had 1 playoff shutout. Miner had back-to back shutouts on two different occasions for the Grizzlies. He had back to back shutouts on October 24 vs Idaho and October 29 at Wichita during the first month of the 2021-22 season. Miner got a shutout in the final game of the 2022-23 regular season vs Tulsa on April 15, 2023 and followed it up with his 43 save playoff shutout at Idaho in game 1 of the 2023 Kelly Cup Mountain Division Semifinal series.

Miner is the first former Grizzlies goaltender to make his NHL debut since Kevin Boyle appeared in a game for the Anaheim Ducks in relief on February 9, 2019.

Grizzlies' goaltenders who have appeared in NHL games in the ECHL era: Aaron Dell, Matt Hackett, Shawn Hunwick, Mikko Koskinen, Nathan Lawson, Peter Mannino, Rob McIver, Trent Miner, Alfie Michaud, Hunter Miska.

Recent Transactions: Adam Berg Scores in His Return to the Grizzlies

Adam Berg made his Grizzlies 2024-25 debut on November 15th at Allen and he scored a goal in his first shift which came 3:08 into the first period. Berg also drew an Allen penalty at the end of regulation, giving Utah an overtime power play. Berg is wearing number 19 for the Grizzlies this season. Last year he was number 14. Berg wore number 39 earlier this season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. That was also the number he wore in 27 games as a member of the Cincinnati Cyclones.

November 15 - The Colorado Eagles recall goaltender Jake Barczewski from Utah.

November 14 - The Utah Grizzlies are reuniting with forward Adam Berg as he signs with the club after starting the season with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Berg played in 9 games with the Panthers this season, scoring 1 assist. Berg was a teammate in Nottingham with 2023-24 Grizzlies defenseman Quinn Wichers. He was also a teammate in Nottingham with Logan Neilson, the brother of current Grizzlies forward Cade Neilson.

Last season Berg scored 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) in 50 games with the Grizzlies. His best month came in January 2023 where he scored 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) in 13 games. Berg also has 27 games of ECHL experience with the Cincinnati Cyclones. He played his college hockey at Brock University from 2018-2023. He was outstanding in his senior season at Brock, scoring 15 goals and 14 assists in 24 games.

November 9 - Grizzlies sign forward Reed Morison. Morrison played at the University of Western Ontario in USports, scoring 33 points (17 goals, 16 assists) in 85 games from 2019-2024. Morrison is a native of Calgary, Alberta. Morrison played five seasons of junior hockey with the AJHL's Calgary Canucks and Fort McMurray Oil Barons, and the WHL's Portland Winterhawks and Kootenay Ice. Morrison signed with the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on September 12, 2024 and was released on October 30, 2024.

November 4 - Forward Neil Shea was recalled to the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Shea has a goal in all 5 games with Utah this season. Shea has 1 goal and 2 assists in 5 games with the Eagles.

Grizzlies Player Notes

#3 Craig Armstrong has 14 shots on goal through 9 games. Armstrong was a +2 on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe and is a +2 for the season.

#4 Bryan Yoon has a point in 6 of his first 9 games this season (3g, 3a). Yoon has a 18.8 shooting % (3 for 16).

#5 Derek Daschke leads the team in assists (7) and shots on goal (34). Daschke has 8 points in 9 games (1 goal, 7 assists). Daschke has a point in 6 of his 9 games. He leads Grizzlies defenseman with a +2 rating. Daschke and Luke Manning each have 3 power play assists.

#10 Mick Messner has 3 goals and 4 assists in 9 games this season. Messner has a point in 5 of his 9 games. He has 4 assists in his last 5 games. Messner led Utah with 6 shots on goal on Nov. 15 at Allen.

#11 Cameron Buhl was the number 1 star on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe as he scored the game tying and game winning goals in the third period. Buhl has 3 goals this season, all of them assisted by Dylan Fitze.

#12 Blake Wells was injured on opening night at Idaho (October 18th) and is out with an upper body injury.

#13 Dylan Fitze scored three points in the third period on November 9 vs Tahoe (1 goal, 2 assists). Fitze has assisted in all 3 of Cameron Buhl's goals. Fitze has 5 points (2g, 3a) in his last 4 games.

#14 Briley Wood scored his first multiple point game with 1 goal and 1 assists vs Allen on Nov. 1. Wood has a point in 4 of his last 8 games. Wood got in his first pro fight vs Riley Ginnell on Nov. 9 at Allen.

#15 Aaron Aragon returned to the lineup on November 9 vs Tahoe after missing 4 games due to a lower body injury.

#16 Luke Manning leads Grizzlies rookies with 6 assists. Manning has a point in 5 of his last 8 games (1g, 6a). Manning is tied for the club lead with 3 power play assists. Manning has 3 or more shots in 4 different games this season.

#17 Reed Lebster leads Utah with 2 power play goals. Lebster has 2 or more shots in 7 of his 8 games with Utah.

#19 Adam Berg scored a goal in his first shift in his return to the club 3:08 into the first period on Nov. 15 at Allen. Berg reunites with Utah after playing in 9 games with the EIHL's Nottingham Panthers. Berg scored 9 goals and 14 assists in 50 games with the Grizzlies last season.

#20 Chase Hartje has played in 3 games this season, acting as a forward in each of his first 2 games.

#23 Kade Jensen scored his first pro goal at Rapid City on October 25, 2024. That night Jensen had 1 goal and 1 assist. Jensen has 2 goals and 1 assist in 9 games this season.

#24 Gianni Fairbrother has 4 goals and 3 assists in his last 6 games. All 4 of his goals this season have come against Allen. Fairbrother had 2 goals, 1 assist and 8 shots on goal vs Allen on Nov. 2. He was named Grizzlies Captain on October 23rd. It's the third straight season that a defenseman has been named Grizzlies captain (Josh Wesley 2023-24, Connor McDonald 2022-23). Fairbrother scored a goal which turned out to be the game winner in his first game as Utah's captain on Nov. 1.

#25 Cole Gallant has an assist in 3 straight games and 6 of his last 8 games. Gallant leads the team in plus/minus (+3). Gallant has 15 shots in his last 4 games.

#26 Tyson Upper tied for a season high with 3 shots at Allen on Nov. 9.

#27 Cade Neilson scored a goal in his pro debut on Nov. 1st vs Allen. Neilson got into a fight halfway through the first period on Nov. 2. Neilson got his first north American pro assist on Nov. 9 vs Tahoe. Neilson had 1 assist in 4 games with the EIHL's Glasgow Clan this season. Neilson has a point in 3 of his 6 games with Utah.

#28 Kabore Dunn has 1 assist this season (Oct. 26 at Rapid City). Dunn has 8 shots on goal this season, with 4 coming on Oct. 26 at RC.

#34 Adam Scheel leads the league in saves (237) and minutes (489).

#42 Nick Pastorious leads Utah with 18 penalty minutes this season. He has 5 shots on goal and 1 assist

#74 James Shearer has 3 assists this season. He has been paired up with Gianni Fairbrother to start the season. In 76 career games with Utah he has 9 goals, 28 assists and a +12 rating.

Grizzlies Team Notes

Utah has scored 17 goals in 4 home games this season. Utah is averaging 3.44 goals per game, which ranks 6th in the league. The Grizzlies are 4th in the league with 35.22 shots per game. The Grizzlies have the fewest penalty minutes in the league with 66 (7.33 per game). Utah is outshooting opponents 118 to 98 in the second period(s) this season. Utah is 3-1-1 when outshooting opponents.

Utah Grizzlies 2024-2025 Roster

Forwards (15): Aaron Aragon, Craig Armstrong, Adam Berg, Cameron Buhl, Dylan Fitze, Cole Gallant, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Reed Morison, Cade Neilson, Nick Pastorious, Tyson Upper, Blake Wells, Briley Wood.

Defenseman (8): Derek Daschke, Kabore Dunn, Gianni Fairbrother, Chase Hartje, Kade Jensen, Kyle Pow, James Shearer, Bryan Yoon.

Goaltenders (2): Vincent Duplessis, Adam Scheel.

2024-2025 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 4-4-1

Home record: 2-2

Road record : 2-2-1

Win percentage : .500

Standings Points : 9

Last 10 : 4-4-1

Goals per game : 3.44 (6th) Goals for : 31

Goals against per game : 3.89 (28th) Goals Against : 35

Shots per game : 35.22 (4th)

Shots against per game : 33.44 (24th)

Power Play : 5 for 28 - 17.9 % (17th)

Penalty Kill : 12 for 20 - 60.0 % (29th)

Penalty Minutes : 66. 7.33 per game. (Fewest penalty minutes in the league).

Shorthanded Goals : 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed : 1.

Record When Scoring First: 2-1-1.

Opposition Scores First : 2-3.

Record in One Goal Games : 1-0-1

Games Decided Past Regulation : 1-0-1

Team Leaders

Goals : Neil Shea (5)

Assists : Derek Daschke (7)

Points : Daschke/Shea (8)

Plus/Minus : Cole Gallant (+3)

PIM : Nick Pastorious (18)

Power Play Points : Daschke/Manning (3)

Power Play Goals : Reed Lebster (2)

Power Play Assists : Daschke/Manning (3)

Shots on Goal : Daschke (34)

Shooting Percentage : Gianni Fairbrother (20.0 %) - Minimum 18 shots.

Game Winning Goals : Cameron Buhl/Gianni Fairbrother/Kade Jensen (1)

Wins : Adam Scheel (4)

Save %: Adam Scheel (.898)

Goals Against Average : Scheel (3.31)

Shutouts: (0)

Streaks

Goals: Adan Berg, Bryan Yoon (1)

Assists: Cole Gallant (3) Derek Daschke, Gianni Fairbrother, Cade Neilson (1)

Points (2 or more): Gallant (3), Fairbrother (2)

Multiple Point Games

2 - Derek Daschke, Luke Manning, Mick Messner, Neil Shea

1 - Cameron Buhl, Gianni Fairbrother, Dylan Fitze, Kade Jensen, Reed Lebster, Briley Wood.

