Walker Scores Twice in Loss at Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA (Nov. 16) - Wichita battled back from a two-goal deficit on Saturday night, but fell to Iowa, 3-2, at Xtream Arena.

Kobe Walker registered a pair of goals, including one early in the third to tie the contest. The Heartlanders scored with under five minutes left in regulation and extended Wichita's winless skid to five.

Iowa found the back of the net twice in the first period. Gavin Hain made it 1-0 at 5:39. The Thunder couldn't get a clear a puck that was rimmed around the wall. Matthew Sop walked off the right boards, came through the slot and fed it over to Hain for his fifth of the season.

Will Calverly made it 2-0 at 13:20. Hain intercepted a pass near the left corner. He fed a pass to Matthew Sop at the right faceoff dot. His shot hit Calverly near the crease and popped over Aaron Dell for his fifth of the season.

In the second, Wichita was held to just four shots in the frame. Walker made his chance count at 16:17 as he cut the lead to one. Nolan Kneen made a fantastic pass to him in the middle of the ice. Walker came into the zone on a two-man breakaway. Stinil found him at the right post and he tallied his fourth of the year to make it 2-1.

Walker tied the contest early in the third period. Kneen found Peter Bates near the offensive blueline. He skated into the zone down the right wing and fed a pass over to Walker. He one-timed it from the left circle for his fifth of the season.

At 15:22, Hain netted his second of the game to give the Heartlanders a 3-2 advantage. The Thunder turned the puck over near the red line and he capitalized for his sixth of the year.

Dell was lifted for the extra attacker, but Wichita came up just short in the final minute of the game.

Walker tallied his first two-goal outing of the season. Stinil has assists in his last five. Bates has helpers in his last three. Kneen recorded his first multi-point game of the year.

Wichita went 0-for-4 on the power play. Iowa was 0-for-2 on the man advantage.

The Thunder closes a busy week tomorrow afternoon at 4:05 p.m. at Kansas City.

