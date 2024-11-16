Strong Walleye Offense Leads Toledo to Sweep in Norfolk

Norfolk, VA - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Norfolk Admirals on November 16 in the series finale at Norfolk Scope Arena with a final score of 6-2.

How it Happened:

The Walleye got the lead in the first period at 7:43 with a goal by none other than Brandon Hawkins. Tyler Spezia had the assist on the even-strength goal. The Fish went into the 2nd period with a 1-0 lead.

During a busy second period, the Admirals tied it up early on, 15 seconds in, with a goal by Denis Smirnov.

Toledo responded with a tip-in, power play goal by Carson Bantle to give the Fish the lead with Sam Craggs and Casey Dornbach assisting the PPG.

Shortly after, the Walleye added another with Jed Pietila scoring his first of the season. Brendon Michaelian and Brandon Hawkins had the apples on the tally.

At 12:46, as a surprise to no one, Brandon Hawkins got his second of the night and of course, Tyler Spezia tallied an assist. The Walleye went into the 3rd period with a strong 4-1 lead.

In the 3rd period, at 2:13, Griffin Ness got on the breakaway and scored to give the Walleye a 4-goal lead.

Norfolk responded with a goal at 6:11 to cut their deficit to 3.

However, Toledo got the empty netter at 15:35 with a goal by Carson Bantle, his second of the night.

Toledo held off the Admirals and secured the 6-2 win and completed the sweep in Norfolk.

Three Stars Sponsored by Local 245:

1. TOL - B. Hawkins (2G, 1A)

2. TOL - C. Bantle (2G)

3. TOL - T. Spezia (2A)

What's Next:

The Walleye will travel back to Toledo for a 3-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears beginning on November 22 at the Huntington Center for Hockey Fights Cancer night in Toledo.

Limited tickets are still available. Puck drop is set for 7:15 p.m.

