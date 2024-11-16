Railers Derail Lions

Trois-Rivières - (Montreal Canadiens affiliate) Lions de Trois-Rivières lost 5-4 in overtime to the (New York Islanders affiliate) Worcester Railers on Saturday night at Colisée Vidéotron.

Fatigue appeared to be a factor for the teams in the first period, with both Trois-Rivières and Worcester having played on Friday. The Lions, however, began to find their groove midway through the period, enjoying some good scoring opportunities. Ultimately, Trois-Rivières' Jakov Novak scored on the power play: It was Novak's sixth goal of the season, and also marked the fourth consecutive game when he scored at least one goal.

The Railers upped their game in the second period, but it was the Lions who doubled their lead at 12:13 in the period when Novak scored his second of the game. The Railers, however, managed to finally find the back of the Lions' net near the end of the period with a power play tally.

It didn't take long for the Railers to tie the game in the third period, but the Lions bounced back with two goals of their own thanks to Logan Nijhoff and Jonathan Yantsis. The Railers fought back and tied the game once again, the game-tying goal coming on the power play with just under three minutes remaining in the period. The Railers' Riley Piercey was the OT hero when he scored for Worcester at 6:38 of the extra stanza.

The Lions and Railers will go at it again Sunday afternoon, once again at Colisée Vidéotron.

1st star: Riley Piercey, Worcester Railers

2nd star: Jakov Novak, Lions de Trois-Rivières

3rd star: Anthony Repaci, Worcester Railers

