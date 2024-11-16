Mason Millman Recalled to Providence

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - Defenseman Mason Millman was recalled to the American Hockey League's Providence Bruins on Saturday. Millman is Maine's leading defensive scorer through 10 games this season.

Millman, 23, is on an AHL contract with Providence, signed in July after spending three years with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. A 2019 fourth round pick of the Philadelphia Flyers, Millman has appeared in all 10 games for the Mariners this season, scoring two goals and adding four assists. He recently recorded his 100th ECHL point with an assist at Worcester last Saturday. Millman has played in 41 career AHL games, all with Lehigh Valley.

The Mariners host the South Carolina Stingrays Saturday night and Sunday afternoon at the Cross Insurance Arena. Saturday is the annual "Military Appreciation Night" presented by Martin's Point Health Care at 6 PM. The Mariners will wear specialty jerseys, available via auction, and the first 1,000 fans through the door will receive a rally towel, presented by The U.S. Coast Guard. Saturday's game is sold out but single game tickets for Sunday are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.