Mariners Stung by Stingrays

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Maine Mariners News Release







PORTLAND, ME - The South Carolina Stingrays continued their high-scoring weekend with a six-goal outburst in a 6-1 win over the Maine Mariners on Saturday night at the Cross Insurance Arena. A capacity crowd of 5,636 was on hand to salute the annual "Military Appreciation Night," the Mariners' second sellout of the season.

The Stingrays took a 1-0 lead at 8:45 of the opening period when Alexander Suzdalev tapped home a rebound on a shot off the post to the left of Brad Arvanitis. The Mariners goaltender was hit on the play but upon review, the goal was confirmed.

The Stingrays added a pair of goals in the first 4:38 of the second to build the lead to 3-0. Micah Miller buried a rebound at 1:41, before Jeremy Englebert punched one through Arvanitis three minutes later. Maine broke through when a one-time blast in the high slot by Wyllum Deveaux at 8:09 of the middle frame, set up nicely by Jimmy Lambert. Englebert potted a power play goal at 14:29 to put the Stingrays back up three at the end of 40 minutes.

South Carolina's Josh Wilkins made it 5-1 as he walked in and dangled Arvanitis just :26 into the third. Ben Hawerchuk's shot in the slot at 6:10 extended the lead to 6-1. The remainder of the game was chippy, featuring a pair of fights including a spirited bout between Jacob Hudson and Ben Hawerchuk.

Each team totaled 33 shots in the contest, with Mitchell Gibson stopping 32 to earn his second win of the season. Brad Arvanitis stopped 27.

The Mariners (4-7-0) host the Stingrays again on Sunday afternoon with a 3 PM puck drop at the Cross Insurance Arena. It's "Harvest Day," featuring a farm stand from Saco-based Leary Farm. A postgame open skate, presented by CoverME.gov, follows the game. Single game tickets are available at MarinersOfMaine.com or at the Hammond Lumber Company Box Office inside the Cross Insurance Arena. For more information on ticket packages and group discounts, fans can call 833-GO-MAINE, go to MarinersOfMaine.com, or visit the Mariners front office at 94 Free Street in Portland.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from November 16, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.