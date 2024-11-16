Americans Host Utah on Texas Rangers Night in Allen

Dallas/Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans (4-5-1), ECHL affiliate of the Utah Hockey Club, powered by Energy Transfer Partners, face the Utah Grizzlies (4-4-1), tonight at 7:10 PM at CUTX Event Center in the final game of a three-game series. The Americans won the first two games of the three-game series and have won three in a row against Utah in the season series.

Next Home Game: 11/22/24 vs. Tulsa, 7:10 PM CST

Americans win overtime thriller: The Allen Americans defeated the Utah Grizzlies 3-2 in overtime on Friday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center. Brayden Watts scored a pair of goals for the Americans, his fifth and sixth goals of the year, with his second of the night coming in overtime. Watts finished the night with three points (2 goals and 1 assist). Linemate Kyle Crnkovic also had a big night for the Americans chipping in with three helpers including setting up Brayden Watts for the game winner in overtime. Watts leads the Americans in scoring this season with 13 points (6 goals and 7 assists). Spencer Asuchak had the other Americans goal, his third of the season and third in the last four games. Asuchak is second on the team in scoring with 11 points (3 goals and 8 assists). With the victory on Friday night, the Americans tied Utah with nine points each in the Mountain Division. Utah has played one fewer game. The Americans guaranteed their first series win this season taking the first two games of the three-game series.

Wells HOT Streak continued: Americans AHL contracted goalie Dylan Wells won his fourth straight start on Friday night with a 45-save performance in a 3-2 overtime win over Utah. Wells stopped 19 of 20 Grizzlies shots in the second period. A season high. He stopped 34 of 35 Utah attempts over the final two periods of play. Wells lowered his goals against average to 4.13 with a 0.900 save percentage. He's started the last three games for the Americans.

Back-to-Back: The Allen Americans scored a power play goal at home for the second straight game after going 0-for-11 in their first four home games. The Americans went 1-for-2 with the man advantage on Friday night, while Utah was 1-for-3. The Americans are 2-for-16 overall on home ice.

Watts closing in on the Top 10: With his three-point game on Friday night, Americans forward Brayden Watts jumped up to number 11 overall in the ECHL in scoring race. Watts has 13 points in 10 games. Watts leads the Americans with 31 shots on goal.

Comparing Allen and Utah

Allen Americans:

Home: 2-3-1

Away: 2-2-0

Overall: 4-5-1

Last 10: 4-5-1

Allen Americans Leaders:

Goals: (6) Brayden Watts

Assists: (8) Spencer Asuchak

Points: (13) Brayden Watts

+/-: (7) Spencer Asuchak

PIM's: (17) Artyom Kulakov

Utah Grizzlies:

Home: 2-2-0

Away: 2-2-1

Overall: 4-4-1

Last 10: 4-4-1

Utah Grizzlies Leaders:

Goals: (5) Neil Shea

Assists: (7) Derek Daschke

Points: (8) Neil Shea

+/-: (+3) Cole Gallant

PIM's (18) Nick Pastorious

