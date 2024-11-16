Matt Register Records 500th Career ECHL Point in Overtime Loss, 4-3

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (6-5-1-0, 13pts) fell to the Rapid City Rush (3-6-1-2, 9pts) in overtimeFriday night by a final score of 4-3 in front of 5,170 fans, the sixth sellout crowd of the season. Idaho and Rapid City wrap up this week's three-game series Saturday night at 7:10 p.m.

Lynden McCallum (5th, 6th) scored a pair of first period goals as Maurizio Colella and Brett Davis found the back of the net for Rapid City in the frame. McCallum gave Idaho a 1-0 lead just 2:31 into the game with a wrist shot from the high slot on a feed from Matt Register. Rapid City sent a shot from the blue line that was tipped in front by Colella at 10:40 and then 2:15 later Davis gave the Rush a 2-1 lead with a shot from the right point. McCallum's second of the period came with just 1.8 seconds left. A hard forecheck in the right corner with Ty Pelton-Byce and Thomas Caron led to McCallum receiving the puck below the right circle where he beat Radomsky low tying the game at 2-2.

After a scoreless second period, Deni Goure gave the Rush a 3-2 lead 68 seconds into the third period with a breakaway goal. Hank Crone (8th) tied the score with 8:39 left in regulation with assists from Caron and Patrick Kudla. The goal came three seconds after a power-play as Kudla from the left circle fed Crone at the right circle where he sent a sneaky wrist show left into the left corner.

Deni Goure called game at 3:06 of overtime beating Ben Kraws with a low wrist shot for the 4-3 victory.

Ben Kraws made 34 saves on 38 shots in the loss while Matt Radomsky made 41 saves on 44 shots in the win.

ICCU Three Stars

1) Deni Goure (RC, 2-0-2, +2, 5 shots)

2) Lynden McCallum (IDH, 2-0-2, +3, 6 shots)

3) Brett Davis (1-1-2, +1, 5 shots)

GAME NOTES

Idaho went 0-for-6 on the power-play while Rapid City was 0-for-5.

Idaho outshot Rapid City 44-38.

Sam Sternschein (IR), Tomas Sholl (DNP), Nick Canade (DNP), and Slava Demin (INJ), and did not dress for Idaho.

Matt Register becomes one of just 34 players in league history to reach 500 points as he recorded an assist extending his point-streak to five games (1-4-5).

Lynden McCallum has six goals in his last seven games.

Ty Pelton-Byce has seven assists in his last seven contests.

Thomas Caron tallied two assists for his fifth multi-point game of the season and has eight points over his last seven games.

Reece Harsch tallied an assist in his first game back since Oct. 23 missing the previous nine games with an injury.

