ECHL Announces Fine, Suspension

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced that Trois-Rivières' Brycen Martin has been suspended for two games and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #151, Maine at Trois-Rivières, on Nov. 15.

Martin is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for elbowing at 19:21of the third period.

Martin will miss Trois-Rivières' games vs. Worcester tonight (Nov. 16) and tomorrow (Nov. 17).

Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.

