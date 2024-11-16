Daschke Delivers Overtime Game Winner for the Grizzlies

Allen, Texas - Derek Daschke scored an overtime power play goal as the Utah Grizzlies earned a 5-4 victory over the Allen Americans on a Saturday night at Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

The Grizzlies took a quick lead as captain Gianni Fairbrother scored his fifth goal of the season 58 seconds into the contest. All five of Fairbrother's goals this season have come against the Americans. Allen tied it up as Brayden Guy scored 6:04 in. Brayden Watts gave Allen a 2-1 lead as he scored 16:06 in. Watts has five goals against the Grizzlies this season. Allen held a one goal lead after 20 minutes of play.

Utah responded with the tying goal early in the second period as Luke Manning got his second of the season 1:24 in. Aaron Aragon gave Utah a 3-2 lead as he scored from the slot on an odd-man rush 7:15 in. Allen tied it up as Brayden Guy scored his second of the night 10:39 in. Utah retook the lead as Mick Messner scored 17:21 in. The Grizzlies led 4-3 after 2 frames.

Allen scored on their lone power play of the game as Easton Brodzinski connected on a one-timer 8:47 into the third period to tie it up 4-4. In overtime Utah got a power play as Allen's Kyle Crnkovic got a high sticking penalty 4:34 in. Halfway through the Grizzlies power play Derek Daschke scored from the slot 5:38 in to give Utah the victory as they earn 3 out of 6 standings points for the series.

The Grizzlies outshot Allen 7 to 2 in overtime and 44 to 36 for the game. Adam Scheel got the victory in net for Utah as he stopped 32 of 36. Scheel's record goes to 5-3-1 on the season. The Grizzlies are now 5-4-1 through 10 games this season. Allen's Anson Thornton stopped 39 of 44 in the loss. The Americans earned a standings point as their record goes to 4-5-2.

The Grizzlies road trip continues with a three game series at Wichita on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday nights with face-off at 6:05 pm mountain time. The Grizzlies return home for a three-game series vs Indy on November 27, 29-30.

3 stars

1. Derek Daschke (Utah) - Overtime GWG, 1 goal, 2 assists, 5 shots.

2. Brayden Guy (Allen) - 2 goals, +1, 4 shots.

3. Briley Wood (Utah) - 2 assists, +2.

