Dickman Nets Two in Loss at Iowa

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wichita Thunder battles the Iowa Heartlanders

CORALVILLE, IA - Wichita opened up a three-game road trip on Friday night, losing to Iowa, 4-2, at Xtream Arena.

Jay Dickman recorded a pair of power play goals in the losing effort. Gabriel Carriere suffered the loss, stopping 30 shots.

After a scoreless first, T.J. Walsh put the Heartlanders on the board at 9:36 of the second. Yuki Miura fed a pass across the circles to Walsh. He squirted a shot past Carriere from the left dot for his second of the season.

Dickman tied the game at 15:53. Jeremie Bucheler fired a shot wide of the net from the right circle. Dickman was able to outmuscle a defender near the left post and slipped it past Samuel Hlavaj for his sixth of the year.

Gavin Hain re-gained the lead for Iowa at 18:57. He raced down the right wing and fired a low shot past Carriere's glove to make it 2-1.

In the third, Matthew Sop increased the Heartlanders' advantage to 3-1. He got behind a Thunder defenseman at the left circle, went across the goalmouth and beat Carriere for his sixth of the season.

Dickman recorded his second of the game at 13:41 to cut the lead to one. He came around the back of the net and wrapped it past Hlavaj with his long reach at 13:41 for his seventh of the year.

Carriere was lifted for the extra attacker down the stretch, but Dakota Raabe found an empty net and ended the scoring.

Dickman tallied his second two-goal game of the season. Stinil added an assist, giving him helpers in his last four. Bates has assists in back-to-back games. Bucheler has points in three-straight. Braden Hache collected an assist in his Thunder debut.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play. Iowa was 0-for-3 on the man advantage.

The Thunder remains in Coralville tomorrow to face the Heartlanders with the opening faceoff at 6 p.m.

