Heartlanders Rack up Fourth Straight Win with Late Goal, 3-2
November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa- Gavin Hain scored the game-winning goal on a breakaway with 4:38 to go and the Iowa Heartlanders beat the Wichita Thunder, 3-2, Saturday at Xtream Arena. On the breakaway, Hain (2g, 1a) went to backhand and slid the puck underneath Aaron Dell (loss, 20 saves).
Iowa's top line scored all three goals and the Heartlanders never trailed. The team has won four straight games.
Hain opened the scoring early with a shot from the goal line at 5:39 of the opening frame. Matthew Sop brought the puck in through the defense and passed to Hain.
Hain and Sop (3a) both earned three points on the night and extended their point streaks to six games.
William Rousseau stopped 14 of 16 shots in the victory.
Iowa added to their lead at 13:20 of the first period when Calverley deflected a shot from Hain past the goaltender to bring the score to 2-0.
Kobe Walker put Wichita on the board with four minutes left in the second period on a breakaway with Michal Stinil, who assisted on the goal. At 16:17, Walker hit it top-shelf to tie the score at two.
