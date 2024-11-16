ECHL Transactions - November 16

Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 16, 2024:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Bloomington:

Cole Ceci, G

Jacksonville:

Brian Wilson, G

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Tulsa:

Shane Kuzmeski, D (from Wichita)

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

add James Marooney, D activated from reserve

add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve

delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve

delete Ryan Wheeler, F placed on reserve

Bloomington:

add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan by Chicago wolves

add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve

add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve

delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve

Cincinnati:

add Ryan McCleary, D activated from reserve

delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve

delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

add Harrison Rees, D activated from 3-day injured reserve

delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on reserve

delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Greenville:

add Colton Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

add Kolby Hay, G activated from 3-day injured reserve

Idaho:

add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve

delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve

delete Stanislav Demin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve

Iowa:

delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Iowa Wild

Jacksonville:

add Matt Vernon, G returned from loan by Rochester

Maine:

add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve

add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve

delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve

delete Mason Millman, D recalled by Providence

Norfolk:

add German Yavash, F activated from reserve

delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve

Rapid City:

add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve

delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve

Reading:

add Parker AuCoin, F activated from reserve

delete Jacques Bouquot, F placed on reserve

South Carolina:

add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve

add Tyler Weiss, F activated from reserve

delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve

delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve

Tahoe:

add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve

add Blake Christiansen, F activated from 14-day injured reserve

delete Troy Loggins, F placed on reserve

delete Jake Johnson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Adam Pitters, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Toledo:

delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve

Trois-Rivieres:

add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve

delete William Provost, F placed on reserve

delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve

delete Zachary Emond, G placed on player bereavement leave

Tulsa:

delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve

Wheeling:

add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve

delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve

delete Jared Westcott, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

Wichita:

add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve

delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve

delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve

delete Carter Jones, F placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Declan Smith, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

Worcester:

add John Muse G activated from reserve

add Lincoln Hatten, F activated from reserve

delete Michael Bullion, G placed on 3-day injured reserve

delete Cole Crowder, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve

delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve

