ECHL Transactions - November 16
November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Saturday, November 16, 2024:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Bloomington:
Cole Ceci, G
Jacksonville:
Brian Wilson, G
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Tulsa:
Shane Kuzmeski, D (from Wichita)
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
add James Marooney, D activated from reserve
add Keanan Stewart, F activated from reserve
delete Ty Gibson, D placed on reserve
delete Ryan Wheeler, F placed on reserve
Bloomington:
add Mark Sinclair, G returned from loan by Chicago wolves
add Jackson Stewart, F activated from reserve
add Mitchell Smith, D activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Chandler Romeo, D placed on reserve
delete Colton Kalezic, F placed on reserve
Cincinnati:
add Ryan McCleary, D activated from reserve
delete Jon Gillies, G placed on reserve
delete Landon Cato, D placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
add Harrison Rees, D activated from 3-day injured reserve
delete Tyler Inamoto, D placed on reserve
delete Chase Bertholet, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Greenville:
add Colton Young, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
add Kolby Hay, G activated from 3-day injured reserve
Idaho:
add Nicholas Canade, D activated from reserve
delete Blake Swetlikoff, F placed on reserve
delete Stanislav Demin, F placed on 14-day injured reserve
Iowa:
delete Ryan Sandelin, F recalled by Iowa Wild
Jacksonville:
add Matt Vernon, G returned from loan by Rochester
Maine:
add Brad Arvanitis, G activated from reserve
add Dalton Gally, D activated from reserve
delete Evan Vierling, F placed on reserve
delete Mason Millman, D recalled by Providence
Norfolk:
add German Yavash, F activated from reserve
delete Spencer Kennedy, F placed on reserve
Rapid City:
add Christian Propp, G activated from reserve
delete Matt Radomsky, G placed on reserve
Reading:
add Parker AuCoin, F activated from reserve
delete Jacques Bouquot, F placed on reserve
South Carolina:
add Garin Bjorklund, G activated from reserve
add Tyler Weiss, F activated from reserve
delete Seth Eisele, G placed on reserve
delete Dean Loukus, F placed on reserve
Tahoe:
add Elijah Vilio, D activated from reserve
add Blake Christiansen, F activated from 14-day injured reserve
delete Troy Loggins, F placed on reserve
delete Jake Johnson, D placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Adam Pitters, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Toledo:
delete Anthony Firriolo, D placed on reserve
Trois-Rivieres:
add Cory Thomas, D activated from reserve
delete William Provost, F placed on reserve
delete Mathieu Boislard, D placed on reserve
delete Zachary Emond, G placed on player bereavement leave
Tulsa:
delete Michael Farren, F placed on reserve
Wheeling:
add Dustin Manz, F activated from reserve
delete Nick Hutchison, F placed on reserve
delete Jared Westcott, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
Wichita:
add Jake Wahlin, F activated from reserve
delete Nico Somerville, D placed on reserve
delete Austin Heidemann, F placed on reserve
delete Carter Jones, F placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Declan Smith, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
Worcester:
add John Muse G activated from reserve
add Lincoln Hatten, F activated from reserve
delete Michael Bullion, G placed on 3-day injured reserve
delete Cole Crowder, F moved from 3-day to 14-day injured reserve
delete Colin Jacobs, F placed on reserve
