Goure Fires Overtime Winner, Rush Wins Third Straight

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release









Rapid City Rush's Joni Jurmo in action

(BOISE, Idaho)- Deni Goure scored a go-ahead goal early in the third period, then ripped home the overtime winner to give the Rapid City Rush a 4-3 victory over the Idaho Steelheads at Idaho Central Arena on Friday.

Goure, the Rush's youngest player, carried the puck down the middle of the ice in overtime. The 21-year-old waited for an Idaho defenseman to flash in front of his goaltender, then shot a wrister around his body. The shot whizzed by the right arm of Ben Kraws and delivered the Rush its third consecutive win.

Goure had given the Rush a 3-2 lead 1:08 into the third period. After stealing a D-to-D pass in the neutral zone, Goure walked in and wired a wrist shot to a similar spot on the breakaway.

After falling behind in the opening three minutes of the game. Maurizio Colella's first goal of the year put the Rush on the board in the first period. Brett Davis followed it up with his fourth goal in the last two games. Idaho scored a last-second goal to deadlock the score at the end of the first, 2-2.

That count remained through the second as both goaltenders put on clinics throughout the game. Matt Radomsky made 41 saves on 44 shots, including all 17 he faced in a wild second period, to secure his third straight victory in net. In those three games, the Winnipeg native has allowed just seven goals on 127 shots, a .945 save percentage. He made 47 saves on 49 shots on Wednesday against the Steelheads.

After falling to 0-6-3 to begin the regular season, the Rush has a three-game winning streak and carries it into a potential sweep-clincher in Boise on Saturday. Regardless of result, this is the first time Rapid City has won a series at Idaho Central Arena since November of 2019, when Scott Burt was the Steelheads' assistant coach.

This overtime win was also Rapid City's first in four games that have gone beyond regulation. Goure, who picked up two assists on Wednesday, now has two goals and four points over his last two games. Of note, he had only scored once in his first eleven games as a pro. He just turned in his best game of his rookie season.

Joni Jurmo also put together his best performance of his young career. The Finnish-born defenseman collected three primary assists. He now has five points in his first five Rush games.

