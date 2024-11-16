Tahoe Falters in Game 2 against Tulsa, Loses 4-1

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

STATELINE, NV- The Tahoe Knight Monsters fell 4-1 in game two of their three-game series against Tulsa. They fell behind early and couldn't finish their chances late, including five different opportunities on the power play, in the loss.

The trouble started late in the first period when Jaxsen Weibe executed an incredible individual effort through two Tahoe defenders. It was Tahoe netminder Jordan Papirny's first goal allowed as a Knight Monster, and it gave Tulsa momentum going into the second.

In the second period, It took Tahoe over 15 minutes to get on the board, as Bear Hughes slapped home a rebound off of a shot from Sloan Stanick. But Tulsa responded just over a minute later, as Alec Butcher roofed a shot in from the doorstep.

The Knight Monsters had two early power plays in the third but couldn't find any consistency. And while on their fifth power play of the game, it was Tulsa who struck shorthanded. Justin Michaelian scored on a one-timer from the backdoor, for what ended up being a dagger of a goal to make it 3-1.

Austin Albrecht added one more in the frame, Anthony Collins laid out Solag Bakich in his second fight of the season, and the final buzzer sounded on a disappointing game two effort for Tahoe.

The Knight Monsters finished going 0-for-5 on the power play, a marked difference from their 5-of-12 over three games entering the contest. Papirny allowed four goals on the 34 shots he saw for his first loss for Tahoe.

Tahoe concludes their series with the Tulsa Oilers on Saturday at 7 pm at the Tahoe Blue Event Center. Ticket packages for the 2024-25 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com.

