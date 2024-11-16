K-Wings Come up Short Against Komets, Finish Week 2-1
November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)
Kalamazoo Wings News Release
KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (6-5-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, came up just short against the Fort Wayne Komets (8-3-0-0) at Wings Event Center Saturday, losing 5-3.
Both sides skated scoreless through the first period. Fort Wayne struck first with a goal at the 4:46 mark of the second just two seconds after a Kalamazoo penalty expired.
Ayden MacDonald (3) knotted things up for the K-Wings at the 6:37 mark. MacDonald redirected the initial shot by Zach Berzolla (2) to find the back of the net.
The Komets regained the lead after scoring at the 18:25 mark.
Then, with just eight seconds left in the middle frame, Max Humitz (5) picked up a loose puck in the slot and rifled it home to tie the score at two. Quinn Preston (5) created the turnover, deflecting a Fort Wayne pass to set up Humitz's goal.
Kalamazoo struck again on the first shift of the third period as Preston (2) scored at the 23-second mark. Joe Arntsen (3) sent in the initial shot from the left point and Preston deflected it in for the goal.
The Komets tied the game at the 1:54 mark, adding the game-winning goal with 1:03 remaining and added the empty-net goal with 2.8 seconds left on the clock.
Jonathan Lemieux (5-3-0-0) was phenomenal in net, making 40 saves in defeat.
The K-Wings hit the road next week for three games versus the Florida Everblades. The first matchup will be at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Hertz Arena.
The Hockey Fights Cancer Ticket Package is BACK for Lavender Ice / Teddy Bear Toss Night versus the Toledo Walleye at 7 p.m. on Nov. 30. Enjoy four (4) tickets to the game and a $20 concessions voucher (4 - $5 vouchers) for $70.
--
Kalamazoo Wings Group Specials, 3-Pack, and Half-Season Ticket Packages are on sale now. More details, benefits and pricing are available by calling (269) 345-1125.
