Nailers Raise the Jolly Roger on Pirates Night

November 16, 2024 - ECHL (ECHL)

Wheeling Nailers' David Jankowski battles Indy Fuel's Darby Llewellyn and Luc Salem

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers are making it clear early that WesBanco Arena will not be a friendly place for opposing teams in 2024-25. On Saturday night, the Nailers closed out a five-game homestand by earning points in their seventh straight contest with a 5-2 victory over the Indy Fuel. Wheeling rolled out to a 3-0 lead in the first period, then got a pair of insurance tallies in the third to get the win to the finish line. Kyle Jackson led the way offensively with two goals and an assist, Matty De St. Phalle assisted on each of the team's first four goals, and David Jankowski chipped in with three points from the blueline. The Nailers went 4-0-1 on the homestand, are 6-0-1 in their last seven games, and lead the North Division with an 8-3-1 overall record.

The Nailers were swinging for the fences from the start, as they stormed out to a 3-0 lead in the first period. All three goals were scored from within a couple of feet of the crease. Kyle Jackson opened the scoring at the 5:07 mark, when he crashed in to lift the rebound of Matty De St. Phalle's right circle wrist shot into the top portion of the twine. Jackson helped to create the second marker as well, as he directed a shot on goal that got kicked out by Ben Gaudreau. However, the loose puck sat in the crease, before it got tapped home by David Jankowski. Wheeling turned on the red light again with 2:06 remaining. Atley Calvert scooped up the puck in the trapezoid, then wrapped it around on his forehand, which he jammed inside the left post.

Indy pushed back in the middle frame, and the margin became one. Matus Spodniak put the Fuel on the scoreboard at the 2:38 mark, when he spun along the right side of the goal line, and shoveled a shot up and into the top-right corner of the cage. Colin Bilek followed by spiking in a one-timer from the low slot, as tempers began to boil.

The Nailers maintained their one-goal advantage into the third period, then added two key insurance markers. Jackson notched his second of the night with 6:03 left on the clock, as he dangled around a defender in the right circle, then danced in alone to score with a forehand shot into the left side of the net. Sam Houde tacked on an empty netter with 2:30 remaining to put the finishing touches on Wheeling's 5-2 triumph.

Jaxon Castor was stellar in goal for the Nailers, as he earned the win by denying 30 of the 32 shots he faced. Ben Gaudreau received the loss for Indy, as he allowed four goals on 18 shots.

The Nailers will play one game next weekend, and that will be on the road against the Fort Wayne Komets on Saturday at 7:35. Wheeling will play two home games the following week around the Thanksgiving holiday. First up is the annual Thanksgiving Eve game on Wednesday, November 27th, which will feature live IWC Wrestling in the front lobby, $2 beers, and turkey bowling. Then, Saturday, November 30th is the next Big-6 Promotional Night, which is Hall of Fame Night. Former players Tomas Vokoun and Steve Gibson will be inducted into the Wheeling Hockey Hall of Fame. That game will also feature the annual Teddy Bear Toss to benefit the Salvation Army. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2024-25 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

