Utica Goaltender Schmid Shuts out Senators

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Utica Comets News Release







Utica, NY - The Utica Comets returned from their two-game road stretch in Charlotte and continued their winning ways, taking down the Belleville Senators 2-0 on Wednesday night on the strength of goaltender Akira Schmid's second shutout in as many nights.

Reilly Walsh started the scoring for Utica early, putting the Comets on top just 1:55 into the game. The home side was able to add an insurance goal on the power play later in the period, Brian Flynn netting his second man-advantage goal of the year at 16:14 to make it 2-0 going into the first intermission.

Utica dominated second period shots 14-5, but neither side was able to net a goal, and the two teams would head to intermission two with the score the same as intermission one, 2-0 Comets.

While the offense ran hot for the Comets early in the game, it was the defense that came up big late. Utica was able to kill off four penalties in the third, including a 5-on-3 chance that lasted just under a minute for Belleville and a 6-on-4 opportunity that presented itself after the visitors pulled their goalie with just under two minutes to play. Schmid turned aside all 23 shots he faced while Senators' goalie Mads Sogaard allowed two goals on 26 shots. The Comets are back in action on the road against the Bridgeport Senators at 7:05 PM on Saturday night.

