Wolf Pack Announce Postponement of Games on December 3rd and 4th

HARTFORD, CT - The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced that each of the next two Hartford Wolf Pack games will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Wolf Pack.

The club's games against the Providence Bruins on Friday, December 3rd, 2021, in Providence and against the Utica Comets on Saturday, December 4th, 2021, at the XL Center have been postponed.

Friday's game at Providence will be made up on Monday, April 4th, 2022, at 7:05 p.m. The make-up date for Saturday night's postponed game has yet to be determined.

For Saturday night's home game, season ticket holders are asked to hold onto their tickets for the new date, which will be announced shortly. All group purchasers will be contacted by their respective sales representative. For single game buyers, you can exchange your ticket at the Sunwave Gas and Power Ticket Office for any 2021-22 Wolf Pack home game. You may also call 860-727-8010.

The decision to postpone Friday and Saturday's games was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL.

