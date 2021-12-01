AHL Announces Providence Bruins Schedule Changes
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Providence Bruins News Release
PROVIDENCE, R.I. - The American Hockey League announced today, December 1, that due to league COVID-19 protocols, the following Providence Bruins home games have been rescheduled:
Friday, December 3 - Hartford at Providence has been rescheduled for Monday, April 4, at 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, December 5 - Utica at Providence has been rescheduled for Monday, January 10, at 7:05 p.m.
Additionally, the following Providence Bruins road game has been rescheduled:
Saturday, December 4 - Providence at Bridgeport has been rescheduled for Wednesday, December 15, at 7 p.m.
TICKET HOLDER INFORMATION
Providence Bruins tickets for both home games are now valid for the rescheduled dates.
Tickets for December 3 are now valid for April 4 and tickets for December 5 are now valid for January 10.
Season Ticket Members who can not attend the rescheduled games will have the option to exchange their tickets for a different game by logging into their Account Manager at www.providencebruins.com/mytickets and using the Season Ticket Member Exchange Request Form.
Tickets purchased through Ticketmaster or Groupon are automatically valid for the rescheduled game dates. Fans who purchased tickets through Ticketmaster or Groupon that can not attend the rescheduled game date are encouraged to email the Providence Bruins at tickets@providencebruins.com and a representative will exchange the tickets for an alternate game.
The next Providence Bruins home games are set to be played as scheduled on Friday, December 10, at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday, December 12, at 3:05 p.m. Tickets can be purchased at www.providencebruins.com.
