Hershey Bears Games December 4 and December 5 Postponed
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hershey Bears News Release
(Hershey, PA) - The American Hockey League has announced that a pair of Hershey Bears games will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Bears.
The Bears road game at Lehigh Valley on Saturday, Dec. 4, as well as the club's home game on Sunday, Dec. 5 versus Wilkes-Barre/Scranton have been postponed. Make-up dates are yet to be determined.
Fans who purchased tickets to Sunday's game are asked to hold them at this time, and further information will be communicated once the game is rescheduled. Fans who have questions may contact the GIANT Center Box Office at hersheyboxoffice@hersheypa.com.
This decision was made in consultation with medical experts and the AHL and due to the health and safety of players, coaches, and game day personnel.
Additionally, the AHL announced that Hershey's previously postponed game, originally scheduled for today, Dec. 1 at Lehigh Valley, has been rescheduled. That game will now take place Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7:05 p.m. at the PPL Center in Allentown.
