Ticketing Update - Marlies vs. Thunderbirds December 4th

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Toronto Marlies News Release







The American Hockey League (AHL) has announced that the Toronto Marlies game against the Springfield Thunderbirds on Saturday, December 4th, will not be played as scheduled due to league COVID-19 protocols affecting the Thunderbirds.

A make-up date for Saturday's game has been set for Monday, January 10th at 7pm at Coca-Cola Coliseum. Please note that if you had tickets for Saturday's game, the tickets will be honoured for the rescheduled date. Further communication from the ticketing team will be sent out shortly.

