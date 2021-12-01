Barracuda Announce Upcoming Promotions

San Jose, CA - The San Jose Barracuda (@SJBarracuda), proud American Hockey League (@TheAHL) affiliate of the San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks), have announced their upcoming promotions for the remainder of the 2021-22 season.

Throughout the 2021-22 campaign, the Barracuda will be offering $1 hot dogs on Fridays, $3 beers on Saturdays and Family Packs on Sundays (Four tickets, four hot dogs, four small popcorns and four waters/or sodas starting at $78). In total, the team will play five more Friday home games this year, three more Saturday home games and six more Sunday home games.

The Barracuda's next Saturday home game is set for Dec. 11 against the Abbotsford Canucks. Dec. 11 will also mark the team's annual Teddy Bear Toss game. Fans are encouraged to bring new bears with them to the game and when the Barracuda score their first goal, fans can toss their bear onto the ice. The bears will be collected and donated to various organizations in the Santa Clara County in the following weeks by players and staff.

This season's giveaway nights include a hat giveaway on Sat., Jan. 8 (7 p.m.) against Henderson, a dog collar giveaway on Sun., Mar. 6 (5 p.m.) against Tucson, and a t-shirt giveaway on Sat., Mar. 26 (1:15 p.m.) against Colorado.

One of the most popular promotions returns in 2021-22 as the Barracuda will host a pair of Pucks and Paws Nights on Sun., Jan. 23 (5 p.m.) against Bakersfield and Sun., Mar. 6 (5 p.m.) against Tucson. Fans can bring their dog to the game by purchasing a special dog ticket. Mar. 6 will also be Hockey Fights Cancer Night.

Also returning this season by popular demand is Cuda Classroom Day on Wed., Jan. 26 (10 a.m.) against Ontario and Wed., Mar. 30 (10 a.m.) against Ontario.

More theme and promotional nights will be announced at a later date.

Win a trip to Las Vegas to watch the Barracuda play:

Enter to win NOW! (Entries will be accepted from Nov. 22, 2021, to Dec. 15, 2021)

Join the Barracuda in Vegas from Feb. 2-4, 2022, as they take on the Henderson Silver Knights.

The trip includes four roundtrip Southwest airlines flights, two nights' accommodation at the Bellagio Hotel and Casino (2 double rooms / two nights), four tickets to the San Jose Barracuda vs. Silver Knights game on Wed., Feb. 3, four Barracuda jerseys, hats and t-shirts, food and beverage gift card for the game and transportation to and from the game.

Join the Battery:

Join The Battery for the new home of the Barracuda, you can put down a $50 deposit on Ticketmaster (CLICK HERE). Submitting your deposit will secure your spot next season at the team's brand-new 4,200-seat arena which is set to open next Aug. Once you secure a membership, one of our team members will contact you.

Place your deposit by Dec. 17 and receive a complimentary two-day pass to the '22 NHL Rookie Faceoff which will be held at the Barracuda's future home. Contact us today at 408-999-5757 to speak to one of our representatives or email us at sales@sjbarracuda.com.

