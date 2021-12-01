Goaltender Pavel Francouz Reassigned to Eagles

WINDSOR, CO. - The Colorado Eagles, proud AHL affiliate of the Colorado Avalanche, have announced that goaltender Pavel Francouz has been reassigned to the Eagles on a long-term injury conditioning assignment by the team's NHL affiliate. Francouz went 27-20-1 with the Eagles during the 2018-19 season, boasting a 2.68 goals-against average, a .918 save percentage and three shutouts. That performance also earned him a spot at the 2019 AHL All-Star Classic.

Francouz has gone on to appear in 36 NHL games with the Avalanche, producing a record of 21-9-4, to go along with 2.40 GAA, .923 save-percentage and one shutout. Prior to moving to North America, the 31-year-old spent three seasons in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. In that time, he led the league in save-percentage in back-to-back seasons and was named a KHL All-star in both 2017 and 2018. He was also honored as the KHL's Best Goaltender at the conclusion of the 2017-18 campaign. In addition, Francouz also represented his native Czech Republic at the 2019 IIHF World Championships in Slovakia.

