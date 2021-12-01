Phantoms Power Play

Weekly Recap

Friday, Nov. 26:

Syracuse Crunch 4 - Phantoms 1

The Phantoms took an early 1-0 lead on Max Willman's team-leading eighth goal of the season in the slot set up by Jackson Cates and also a Hayden Hodgson forecheck. Lehigh Valley carried a 1-0 lead past the midway point of the game but the Crunch finally broke through against Felix Sandstrom late in the second period. Back-to-back goals late in the third just 64 seconds apart put Syracuse ahead 3-1 and then a late empty-netter finished the night.

Saturday, Nov. 27:

Bridgeport Islanders 4 - Phantoms 1

The Phantoms again scored the first goal of the game on Cal O'Reilly's backdoor tap-in on a snappy power-play cross-ice feed from Jackson Cates at the left boards. Austin Czarnik scored on the power play late in the first for Bridgeport and Paul Thompson's attempt to connect on the backdoor bounced off a defenseman and in for a 2-1 lead early in the second period. The Phantoms dominated the third period and had a strong push but 35-year-old veteran Cory Schneider held strong in the Islanders net and Bridgeport eventually scored a pair of empty-netters in the last two minutes to seal the victory. New Phantoms goalie Jon Gillies made 17 saves on 19 shots in his Phantoms debut. Brennan Saulnier's big hit and feisty attitude drew roars of approval from the energetic PPL Center crowd.

Sunday, Nov. 28:

Phantoms at Hershey Bears

Sunday's game at Hershey was postponed due to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears. A rescheduled date for the game has not yet been announced.

Upcoming

Wednesday, December 1 - Hershey Bears at Phantoms

Wednesday's scheduled game against Hershey has also been postponed to to AHL COVID-19 protocols affecting the Hershey Bears. A rescheduled date has not been announced. Fans should hang on to their tickets for that game which will be good for the rescheduled date. Questions can be directed to ticketsales@phantomshockey.com

Friday, December 3, 7:05 - Charlotte Checkers at Phantoms

- WFMZ-69 Coat Drive Night

The Phantoms take on the Charlotte Checkers (8-9-2) on Friday night at PPL Center. Charlotte is the dual affiliation of the Florida Panthers and Seattle Kraken. Alexander True leads the Checkers with 7-8-15. The Phantoms dropped the most recent contest to Charlotte on November 17 at PPL Center in a wild 4-3 decision in which the Phantoms trailed 3-0 in the third period and rallied back to tie the game.

Saturday, December 4, 7:05 - Hershey Bears at Phantoms

- Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Night

- Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring Billy Bauer in our season-long concert series.

The Phantoms tangle with the Hershey Bears (8-6-3), AHL affiliate of the Washington Capitals. Lehigh Valley took the most recent meeting with a 4-1 win at Giant Center on Nvember 10 in a game that saw the Phantoms score two shorthanded goals on the SAME Hershey power play as part of a four-goal explosion in the second period. Joe Snively leads the Chocolate and White with 7-10-17.

Notes and Standouts

-- Newcomers Nick Lappin, Nick Master and Jon Gillies all made their Phantoms' debuts over the weekend. Master is a Broomall, Pa. native who went to Philadelphia Phantoms games when he was a kid!

-- Jackson Cates is on a three-game assist streak.

-- Morgan Frost and Connor Bunnaman have joined Max Willman on recalls to the Philadelphia Flyers. Congrats to all!!

-- Max Willman has scored in six of his last seven games with the Phantoms and has a three-game goal streak but was recently recalled back up to Philadelphia

Team Scoring Leaders

x - Morgan Frost 3-12-15

Garrett Wilson 3-7-10

x - Max Willman 8-2-10

Gerry Mayhew 7-3-10

Egor Zamula 1-7-8

Adam Clendening 1-6-7

Goaltending Leaders

Felix Sandstrom 3-6-3, 3.01, .900

Jon Gillies 0-1-0, 2.05, .895

Sam Ersson 0-2-1, 2.74, .892

Recent Transactions

Nov 26 2021 - Add Nick Master (C) - Signed to PTO

Nov 26 2021 - Add Wes Michaud (F) - Signed to PTO

Nov 26 2021 - Add Ryan MacKinnon (D) - Recalled from Reading

Nov 26 2021 - Delete Connor Bunnaman (F) - Recalled to Philadelphia

Nov 27 2021 - Delete Max Willman (F) - Recalled to Philadelphia

Nov 29 2021 - Delete Pat Nagle (G) - Loaned to Reading

Upcoming Schedule

Fri, Dec. 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers (7:05) (PPL Center)

Sat, Dec. 4 vs. Hershey Bears (7:05) (PPL Center)

Fri ,Dec 10 at Hartford Wolfpack (7:00)

Sat, Dec. 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters (7:05) (PPL Center)

Sun, Dec. 12 vs. Hartford Wolfpack (3:05) (PPL Center)

Wed, Dec. 15 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05) (PPL Center)

Upcoming Home Games and Promotions:

Friday, December 3 vs. Charlotte Checkers - WFMZ Coat Drive. $2 Miller Lites pregame.

Saturday, December 4 vs. Hershey Bears - Service Electric Phantoms Ballcap Giveaway Night

Saturday, December 11 vs. Cleveland Monsters - Teddy Bear Toss Presented by Dan's Camera City. Bring your new teddy bears and stuffed animals to throw onto the ice after the Phantoms score the first goal! Saturday Night Hockey Live with UUU in concert.

Sunday, December 12 vs. Hartford Wolf Pack (3:05) - $2 Boar's Head Hot Dogs

Wednesday, December 15 vs. Belleville Senators (7:05)

Saturday, December 18 vs. Rochester Americans (7:05) - Team Poster Night for the first 2,500 fans. Saturday Night Hockey Live featuring DJ Derek.

Broadcast coverage of all Phantoms games, home and away, is available on the Phantoms 365 app and on 1470-WSAN. Fans can watch on AHLTV.com and can listen on their Smart Speakers at: "Play Phantoms Radio 24/7." Join Voice of the Phantoms, Bob Rotruck, for all the action!

Service Electric Network again provides exclusive television coverage of all Phantoms home games with veteran announcer Steve Degler and Phantoms' alum Steven Swavely on the call from the booth. Kristi Fulkerson reports from ice level and also from the Chickie's and Pete's studio with Dan Fremuth for pregame, intermission and postgame show analysis.

