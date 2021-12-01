Barratt, Morrison and McLaughlin Take Down Admirals to Start Road Trip

MILWAUKEE, WI - Forward Evan Barratt scored twice, forward Cam Morrison added two assists and forward Dylan McLaughlin extended his point streak to six games as the Rockford IceHogs (7-7-1-1) took down the Milwaukee Admirals (5-12-1-0) 3-1 at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena Wednesday night.

Barratt kicked off the game scoring 3:15 into the contest, completing a great passing play with Morrison and Carson Gicewicz and snapping in his fourth goal of the season past the pads of Admirals goalie Connor Ingram (L, 27 saves on 30 shots). The Admirals responded halfway through the frame (10:08) when defenseman Matt Donovan slipped in his third goal of season past the pads of IceHogs goalie Malcolm Subban (W, 21 saves on 22 shots).

Defenseman Isaak Phillips put the IceHogs back in front with 1:29 left in the frame with help from Morrison and forward D.J. Busdeker.

In the second period, the IceHogs defense took center stage, limiting the Admirals to just three chances while the Hogs tied a season-high for shots in a single frame with 14.

Barratt sealed the victory for the IceHogs with his second goal of the game, coming on the power play at 12:58 of the final period. Defenseman Jakub Galvas and McLaughlin added assists. With the helper, McLaughin extends his point streak to six contests (1G, 6A), tied for the longest by an IceHogs skater this season.

The IceHogs finished the game 1-for-4 on the power play while the Admirals went 0-for-1.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their three-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The two clubs rematch and the IceHogs close their trip on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT in West Michigan.

The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

