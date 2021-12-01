IceHogs Open December Schedule and Three-Game Road Trip Tonight in Milwaukee

Rockford, IL - The Rockford IceHogs open their December schedule and begin a three-game road trip tonight as they visit the Milwaukee Admirals at UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena at 7:00. Tonight is the third of 12 meetings between the two clubs this season.

Tune In LIVE on the IceHogs Broadcast Network Presented by BMO Harris Bank

Watch and listen to tonight's game and every game this season on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank!

Back on the Boat

Tonight marks the third time in the last four contests the IceHogs have battled the Admirals. The two clubs saw each other for the first time since Feb. 2020 last Friday at BMO Harris Bank Center in Rockford with the Admirals taking a 5-2 victory. The two sides rematched Sunday afternoon in the Forest City with the IceHogs prevailing 2-1. Alex Nylander scored the game-winning goal in the third period and forward Kale Howarth netted his first AHL tally. Recap & Highlights

McLaughlin Guiding Hogs into December

2020-21 IceHogs leading scorer Dylan McLaughlin rolls into Milwaukee on Wednesday on a five-game point streak (1G, 5A), the second longest point streak for an IceHogs skater this season. Forward Brett Connolly held a six-game point streak (4G, 5A) from Oct. 30-Nov. 19.

Sailing Into Enemy Waters

The IceHogs return to UW-Milwaukee Panther Arena for the first time since Feb. 22, 2020 and are 4-4-1-1 in Milwaukee the last two active seasons (2019-20, 2018-19). Milwaukee opted out of the 2020-21 season. All time, the IceHogs are 34-28-4-5 in Milwaukee.

Slavin Looks to Join IceHogs NHL History

Former IceHogs forward Josiah Slavin earned his first NHL call up to the Chicago Blackhawks on Monday after skating in 15 games with the AHL club this season and adding eight points (4G, 4A). When he makes his NHL debut, he will become the 134th IceHogs alum to go from Rockford to the NHL and the 102nd to go from the IceHogs to the Chicago Blackhawks.

The Rockford IceHogs continue their three-game road trip on Friday, Dec. 3 against the Grand Rapids Griffins at 6 p.m. CT at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, MI. The two clubs rematch and the IceHogs close their trip on Saturday, Dec. 4 at 6 p.m. CT in West Michigan. The IceHogs return home to BMO Harris Bank Center on Wednesday, Dec. 8 against the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. for a Winning Weekday! If the IceHogs win, YOU WIN! If the IceHogs grab the victory, every fan in attendance will receive a FREE ticket to the next IceHogs weekday game (Tuesday, Dec. 21)! Buy Tickets

Watch and listen to the action on the IceHogs Broadcast Network presented by BMO Harris Bank! Tune in from your favorite device, at home or on the road at IceHogs.com and on the IceHogs app! Fans can also watch every IceHogs home game and select road games this season on 23.3 Circle TV and every game on AHLTV and listen in on all of Mid-West Family's local stations including 104.9 The X, B103, 95.3 The Bull, and Rockford Greatest Hits 100.5 and featured on Rock River Current.

2021-22 Regular-Season Records:

Rockford: 6-7-1-0 (5th, Central Division)

Milwaukee: 5-11-1-0 (7th, Central Division)

2021-22 Head-to-Head Schedule (Home Games in Bold):

Fri., Nov. 26 vs. Milwaukee 2-5 Loss Recap & Highlights

Sun., Nov. 28 vs. Milwaukee 2-1 Win Recap & Highlights

Wed., Dec. 1 at Milwaukee

Tue., Dec. 21 vs. Milwaukee

Thu., Dec. 30 at Milwaukee

Sat., Jan. 8 at Milwaukee

Fri., Jan. 28 at Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 2 vs. Milwaukee

Wed., Feb. 16 at Milwaukee

Fri., Mar. 11 at Milwaukee

Sun., Mar. 20 vs. Milwaukee

Tues. Mar. 29 vs. Milwaukee

IceHogs vs. Admirals 2021-22 Head-to-Head Record

1-1-0-0

IceHogs vs. Admirals, All-Time

64-63-8-10

Head Coaches

Rockford: Anders Sorensen (4th season with IceHogs, 1st as Interim Head Coach)

Milwaukee: Karl Taylor (3rd season with Admirals)

NHL Affiliate

Rockford: Chicago Blackhawks

Milwaukee: Nashville Predators

