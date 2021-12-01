McCarron Reassigned to Milwaukee

Milwaukee, WI - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Michael McCarron to Milwaukee.

McCarron owns 10 penalty minutes in six games with the Predators in 2021-22. The Grosse Pointe, Mich., native has three points (1g-2a) in nine games with the Admirals this season, bringing his career AHL totals to 132 points (54g-78a) in 241 contests. The 6-foot-6, 232-pound center has appeared in 81 career NHL games with Nashville and Montreal.

McCarron and the Admirals return home to Panther Arena when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs tonight at 7 pm.

