Anaheim Ducks Recall Robinson

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - San Diego Gulls News Release







SAN DIEGO - The Anaheim Ducks announced today that the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled right wing Buddy Robinson from the San Diego Gulls, Anaheim's primary development affiliate in the American Hockey League (AHL).

Robinson, 30 (9/30/91), has appeared in 21 career NHL games with Calgary and Ottawa, recording 2-1=3 points with a +2 rating and 13 penalty minutes (PIM). The 6-6, 232-pound forward skated in in nine games with Calgary in 2020-21. Signed as a free agent July 29, 2021, Robinson scored 2-2=4 points in 15 games with San Diego to begin this season.

A native of Bellmawr, N.J., Robinson is veteran of 477 career AHL games with San Diego, Stockton, Manitoba, San Jose and Binghamton, registering 118-136=254 points with a +72 rating and 444 PIM. Robinson scored 13-13& points in 77 NCAA games with Lake Superior State University from 2011-13.

