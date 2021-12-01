Matias Maccelli Named Rookie of Month

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Tucson Roadrunners News Release







SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Tucson Roadrunners forward Matias Maccelli has been named the league's Rookie of the Month for November.

Originally a second-round choice by Detroit in the 2012 NHL Draft, Frk has played 118 games in the National Hockey League with Carolina, Detroit and Los Angeles, recording 18 goals and 21 assists for 39 points.

Maccell tallied six goals and eight assists for 14 points in eight games for Tucson during November. He is the hottest player in the AHL since November 6th with 14 points (six goals, eight assists) in his last seven games. He leads Tucson with 17 points in 14 games on six goals and 11 assists. Maccelli leads Tucson in every offensive statistical category including: goals (6), assists (11), points (17), power-play goals (3) and power-play points (5)

After notching an assist at Henderson on Nov. 6, Maccelli scored the first three goals of his AHL career on Nov. 12, part of a five-point night in an 8-4 win over Ontario. He picked up another assist on Nov. 13 against Ontario, and finished the month with goals in three straight games, beginning with the Roadrunners' 2-1 win at Iowa on Nov. 21. Maccelli tallied a goal and an assist in a 4-1 win over Abbotsford on Nov. 26, and notched a goal and three assists as Tucson rallied for a 5-4 victory over the Canucks on Nov. 27.

A fourth-round choice by Arizona in the 2019 NHL Draft, the 21-year-old Maccelli played the last two seasons with Ilves Tampere in Finland's SM-liiga, and represented Finland at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.