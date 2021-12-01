Dellandrea Seals Stars Win in First-Ever Meeting with Laval

LAVAL, QC, Canada - The Texas Stars, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's Dallas Stars, knocked off the Laval Rocket 4-3 in overtime Wednesday at Place Bell thanks to a goal from Ty Dellandrea 50 seconds into the extra session.

Texas took an early lead in the teams' first-ever meeting when Alex Petrovic threw a shot toward the net, and the puck ricocheted off of Nick Camaano and past Cayden Primeau. At 10:31, Louie Belpedio snapped a wrist shot past Adam Scheel to tie the game at 1-1 after being left all alone in the slot. Jean-Sébastien Dea received a penalty shot late in the period, the first against the Stars this year, but the Laval forward was unable to beat Scheel. The two teams closed out the first period with nine combined shots on goal.

The Stars started out the second period just like the first, where 3:30 in, Anthony Louis scored his 50th career AHL goal. Thanks to a Rocket turnover from the corner, Louis found himself in the middle of the slot and buried a backhander over the glove of Primeau. Late in the period, with Laval already short-handed, Alex Belzile went to the box for slashing, giving the stars a 5-on-3 power play. Louis scored his second of the night when he fired a one timer from the right circle on a setup pass from Riley Damiani. The assist extended Damiani's point streak to six games.

In the final frame, Texas had a two-goal lead until a pass from Corey Schueneman found Rafaël Harvey-Pinard all alone at the edge of the crease. Harvey-Pinard lifted a shot over the left pad of Scheel, cutting the Stars lead in half. With 2:10 remaining, Dauphin tucked home the equalizer off of a rebound in front, forcing overtime.

Just 50 seconds into overtime, Ben Gleason set up Ty Dellandrea on a breakaway, and Dellandrea was able to sneak the game-winner past Primeau. Scheel stopped 32 of 35 shots on goal.

