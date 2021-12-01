Abbotsford Holds off Reign

The Ontario Reign (11-3-0-1) were unable to overcome a third period deficit on the road and fell to the Abbotsford Canucks (5-6-2-1) Tuesday night by a final score of 3-2 at the Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks were led by their goaltender Michael DiPietro who made big saves in key moments to keep his team in the lead, while the Reign got goals from forwards Adam Johnson and Alex Turcotte in the defeat.

Ontario began the day in first place in the Pacific Division but dropped back into second after the loss with a points percentage at 0.767.

Date: November 30, 2021

Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC

Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONT_ABB1130

Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTABB1130

Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes: https://bit.ly/31kEeQL

1st 2nd 3rd OT Final

ONT 1 0 1 2

ABB 1 2 0 3

Shots PP

ONT 23 0/5

ABB 26 1/6

Three Stars -

1. Sheldon Rempal (ABB)

2. Nic Petan (ABB)

3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)

W: Michael DiPietro

L: Matt Villalta

Next Game: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Abbotsford | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre

