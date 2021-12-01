Abbotsford Holds off Reign
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Ontario Reign News Release
The Ontario Reign (11-3-0-1) were unable to overcome a third period deficit on the road and fell to the Abbotsford Canucks (5-6-2-1) Tuesday night by a final score of 3-2 at the Abbotsford Centre. The Canucks were led by their goaltender Michael DiPietro who made big saves in key moments to keep his team in the lead, while the Reign got goals from forwards Adam Johnson and Alex Turcotte in the defeat.
Ontario began the day in first place in the Pacific Division but dropped back into second after the loss with a points percentage at 0.767.
Date: November 30, 2021
Venue: Abbotsford Centre - Abbotsford, BC
Box Score: http://bit.ly/ONT_ABB1130
Photos: http://bit.ly/ONTABB1130
Full Recap & Post-Game Quotes: https://bit.ly/31kEeQL
1st 2nd 3rd OT Final
ONT 1 0 1 2
ABB 1 2 0 3
Shots PP
ONT 23 0/5
ABB 26 1/6
Three Stars -
1. Sheldon Rempal (ABB)
2. Nic Petan (ABB)
3. Alex Turcotte (ONT)
W: Michael DiPietro
L: Matt Villalta
Next Game: Wednesday, December 1, 2021 at Abbotsford | 7:00 PM PST | Abbotsford Centre
Become a "Fan" of the Reign on Facebook at Facebook.com/OntarioReign, join the conversation on Twitter at Twitter.com/OntarioReign and follow us on Instagram at Instagram.com/OntarioReignHockey.
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2021
- Phil Di Giuseppe, Abby Canucks Deke out Reign for Big Win Tuesday Night - Abbotsford Canucks
- Abbotsford Holds off Reign - Ontario Reign
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.