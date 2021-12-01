Kraken Recall Kole Lind and Joey Daccord

The Seattle Kraken made a pair of moves today, recalling Kole Lind and Joey Daccord from Charlotte.

Lind has posted seven points (2g, 5a) in 17 games for the Checkers this season and leads the team with 42 penalty minutes. The 23-year-old, who was selected by Seattle in the expansion draft, has appeared in one game for the Kraken this season.

Daccord ranks 11th in the AHL with a 2.35 goals-against average this season, going along with a 3-4-1 record and a .915 save percentage in eight appearances for the Checkers. The 25-year-old netminder, also selected in the expansion draft, has logged two appearances for the Kraken so far this season.

In a corresponding move, the Checkers have recalled goaltender Evan Fitzpatrick from the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Fitzpatrick, who is signed to an AHL deal with Charlotte, has posted a 2.03 goals-against average and a .927 save percentage in four games for the Swamp Rabbits this season.

Additionally, the Checkers have signed forwards Max Zimmer and Liam Pecararo to PTOs.

Zimmer ranks second on Greenville in both scoring and goals with 10 points (5g, 5a) in 12 games this season. The 24-year-old has logged two AHL games in his career - both with the Checkers and one coming earlier this season. As a rookie last season, Zimmer - who was taken in the fourth round by Carolina in the 2016 draft - ranked second on Greenville in goals.

Pecararo currently leads the Swamp Rabbits in scoring and goals with 12 points (6g, 6a) in 11 games. The third-year-pro has accumulated 91 points (44g, 47a) in 103 career ECHL games - all with Greenville - as well as 10 games in the AHL with Springfield, where he has picked up two assists.

The Kraken visit the Red Wings tonight before starting a four-game home stand on Friday, while the Checkers are heading into a three-in-three road trip that kicks off Friday in Lehigh Valley.

