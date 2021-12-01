Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Defenseman Sean Day to Syracuse Crunch

SYRACUSE, N.Y. - The Tampa Bay Lightning have reassigned defenseman Sean Day to the Syracuse Crunch, vice president and general manager Julien BriseBois announced.

Day, 23, has skated in 15 games with the Crunch this season, posting two goals and 10 points to go along with 15 penalty minutes. The 6-foot-3, 218-pound defenseman ranks first on Syracuse among defensemen for goals, assists and points.

The Leuwen, Belgium native has skated in 106 career AHL games with the Crunch and Hartford Wolf Pack over the past four seasons, collecting nine goals and 43 points. Day set career highs last year with the Crunch for goals, assists, points and plus/minus (+3).

Day was acquired by the Lightning via free agency on July 17, 2020. He was drafted by the New York Rangers in the third round, 81stoverall, at the 2016 NHL Draft.

