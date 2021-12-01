Monsters Recall D-Man Giovanni Vallati from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release
CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Giovanni Vallati from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In six appearances for Kalamazoo this season, Vallati posted 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and a +6 rating.
A 6'2", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Vallati, 21, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and posted a -1 rating in two appearances for the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season. In 253 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals spanning four seasons from 2016-20, Vallati supplied 20-102-122 with 184 penalty minutes and a +28 rating and was named to the OHL's 2016-17 Second All-Rookie Team.
