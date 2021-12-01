Monsters Recall D-Man Giovanni Vallati from ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Cleveland Monsters News Release







CLEVELAND - The AHL's Cleveland Monsters, top affiliate of the NHL's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Wednesday that the Monsters recalled defenseman Giovanni Vallati from the ECHL's Kalamazoo Wings. In six appearances for Kalamazoo this season, Vallati posted 2-1-3 with two penalty minutes and a +6 rating.

A 6'2", 198 lb. left-shooting native of Ottawa, ON, Vallati, 21, was selected by the Winnipeg Jets in the fifth round (153rd overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft and posted a -1 rating in two appearances for the AHL's Manitoba Moose last season. In 253 OHL appearances for the Kitchener Rangers and Oshawa Generals spanning four seasons from 2016-20, Vallati supplied 20-102-122 with 184 penalty minutes and a +28 rating and was named to the OHL's 2016-17 Second All-Rookie Team.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from December 1, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.