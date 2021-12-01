Teddy Bear Toss Set for December 11
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
The Checkers' annual Teddy Bear Toss, presented by Novant Health, will take place Saturday, Dec. 11, during the 6 p.m. game against the Syracuse Crunch.
Fans are encouraged to bring new stuffed animals without breakable components to throw onto the ice following the Checkers' first goal. The Checkers and Novant Health will then donate the stuffed animals to several local nonprofit organizations including Baby Bundles, The Sandbox, Alexander Youth Network, Alliance Center for Education, Pat's Place and Giving Tree Charity so that children may enjoy them during the holiday season.
In each of the 16 seasons that they have held a Teddy Bear Toss, the Checkers collect thousands of stuffed animals for children in our community.
New this season, to encourage as many donations as possible, the Checkers are offering a package that includes a game ticket and a teddy bear for $25 total. That package is available online now at charlottecheckers.com/teddytoss while supplies last. As part of a Family Night presented by Fairfield Inn and Suites, fans may also save 40 percent when purchasing at least four tickets online at charlottecheckers.com/family.
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.