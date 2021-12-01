AHL Announces Changes That Affect Bridgeport Islanders Home Games

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. - The American Hockey League today announced that due to league COVID-19 protocols, games involving the Rochester Americans have been postponed through December 3, games involving the Hartford Wolf Pack and Springfield Thunderbirds have been postponed through December 4, and games involving the Hershey Bears and Providence Bruins have been postponed through December 5.

All five organizations will be following enhanced protocols at the direction of team medical staff and the AHL.

As a result, the following changes have been made to the AHL schedule, including details in bold that affect Bridgeport Islanders home games:

- AHL Game #266 (Hershey at Lehigh Valley), scheduled for Dec. 1, has been rescheduled for Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #268 (Syracuse at Rochester), scheduled for Dec. 1, has been postponed. A make-up date is to be determined.

- AHL Game #278 (Hartford at Providence), scheduled for Dec. 3, has been rescheduled for Monday, Apr. 4, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #279 (Springfield at Rochester), scheduled for Dec. 3, has been postponed. A make-up date is to be determined.

- AHL Game #285 (Providence at Bridgeport), scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Wednesday, Dec. 15, at 7 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #289 (Utica at Hartford), scheduled for Dec. 4, has been postponed. A make-up date is to be determined.

- AHL Game #291 (Hershey at Lehigh Valley), scheduled for Dec. 4, has been postponed. A make-up date is to be determined.

- AHL Game #294 (Springfield at Toronto), scheduled for Dec. 4, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at 7 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #299 (Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Hershey), scheduled for Dec. 5, has been postponed. A make-up date is to be determined.

- AHL Game #301 (Utica at Providence), scheduled for Dec. 5, has been rescheduled for Monday, Jan. 10, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #873 (Syracuse at Bridgeport), scheduled for Mar. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Mar. 19, at 7 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #882 (Utica at W-B/Scranton), scheduled for Mar. 18, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Mar. 19, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #885 (Utica at Bridgeport), scheduled for Mar. 19, has been rescheduled for Saturday, Dec. 4, at 7 p.m. ET.

- AHL Game #897 (Syracuse at W-B/Scranton), scheduled for Mar. 19, has been rescheduled for Friday, Mar. 18, at 7:05 p.m. ET.

