Abbotsford Canucks First Intermission Teddy Bear Toss for Toys for Tots

December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Abbotsford Canucks News Release







Abbotsford, BC - The Abbotsford Canucks are proud to present their inaugural Teddy Bear Toss game on Saturday, December 4th against the San Jose Barracuda. Fans will have the opportunity to throw teddy bears onto the ice during the first intermission in support of Archway Community Services Toys for Tots

Fans are encouraged to bring new teddy bears with their tags still on to the game. If you are not able to bring a new teddy bear, you can purchase one to throw onto the ice at the team store. Unfortunately there is a limited supply in the team store.

All donations will go directly to Archways' Christmas Bureau Toys For Tots program in Abbotsford, BC.

