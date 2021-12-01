Annunen Named AHL Goaltender of the Month for November

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that Ontario Reign forward Martin Frk, Tucson Roadrunners forward Matias Maccelli and Colorado Eagles goaltender Justus Annunen have been selected as the league's award winners for November.

Annunen, the AHL Goaltender of the Month, was 5-1-2 in eight starts during November, posting a 1.83 goals-against average and a .937 save percentage.

Each of Annunen's first seven appearances last month were one-goal games, beginning with his 29-save effort in a 2-1 win over Texas on Nov. 2. He stopped 21 shots in a 3-2 victory at San Diego on Nov. 6, and made 30 saves as the Eagles defeated Texas, 2-1, in a shootout on Nov. 12. Annunen made 23 saves as Colorado edged Henderson, 2-1, on Nov. 20, and stopped a season-high 36 shots in a 5-1 win over Stockton on Nov. 27.

Annunen, 21, was a third-round choice by the Colorado Avalanche in the 2018 NHL Draft and made his North American debut last season with the Eagles, appearing in two regular-season games and one playoff contest. Annunen played two seasons for Karpat in the Finnish SM-liiga and was a member of Finland's team at the 2020 IIHF World Junior Championship.

