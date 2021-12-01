Wolves Bring in Brickley
December 1, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Chicago Wolves News Release
GLENVIEW, ILLINOIS - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday they have recalled defenseman Daniel Brickley from the Norfolk Admirals (ECHL).
Brickley, who signed a contract with the Wolves Sept. 1, produced 11 points (3G, 8A) in 16 games for Norfolk, which ranks third on the team and shares fifth among all ECHL defensemen.
The 26-year-old Sandy, Utah, native boasts experience at the NHL and AHL levels as he made his professional debut with the Los Angeles Kings (NHL) on April 5, 2018, and contributed one assist in the 5-4 win over the Minnesota Wild. He owns two assists in five appearances for the Kings and five goals with 15 assists in 78 games for the Ontario Reign (AHL).
Brickley joins the Wolves after the NHL's Carolina Hurricanes recalled stalwart defensemen Jalen Chatfield and Max Lajoie on Monday.
He is expected to be in the lineup when the first-place Wolves host the Iowa Wild at 7 p.m. Thursday at Allstate Arena. To take advantage of today's Flash Sale on tickets for this Craft Beer Night, click here or call 1-800-THE-WOLVES.
