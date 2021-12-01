$2 Beer Friday and Blackout Cancer Saturday in Condorstown

CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors host $2 Beer Night Friday presented by 106.1 KRAB Radio, Michelob Ultra, and Bud Light Seltzer. Saturday is Blackout Cancer Night with $5 Hydroflasks and specialty jerseys presented by 23 ABC, Groove 99.3, and Dignity Health.

Here are five things you need to know for this weekend:

$2 BEER FRIDAY NIGHT

Enjoy $2 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light Seltzer through the end of the first intermission on Friday. Every Friday night home game is $2 beer night in Condorstown!

BLACKOUT CANCER SATURDAY

The Condors will wear specialty Blackout Cancer jerseys for charity. Featured on the crest is "The Dors" in Korn-style font, after the popular Bakersfield band. Some jerseys will be live auctioned, with most available Monday in the Condors mobile app. Currently, Stuart Skinner's jersey is up for the team's Golden Ticket, available in the app to purchase.

KIDS IN FREE!

Kids are in free through December with the purchase of an adult ticket at the box office. NOTE: all patrons must have a negative COVID-19 test or vaccination to attend.

HOLIDAY PACKS ON SALE NOW

Holiday packs make the perfect stocking stuffer. Included this year are four lower level ticket vouchers, a Jesse Puljujarvi bobblehead, and a Little Caesars large one-topping pizza. Purchase yours by clicking the button below.

PRE-GAME COVID-19 TESTING

Atlas Urgent Care, the official Urgent Care of the Condors, will offer rapid COVID-19 testing beginning at 5:30 p.m. on the Plaza for $25. Free testing is available at their offices (results take 3 days) located at 5531 Business Park South, 93309 from 9 a.m. - 10 p.m. daily. Walk-ins are welcome or call for an appointment at 491-1900. Free testing is also available at most pharmacies and healthcare providers.

